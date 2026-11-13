The Best, Worst and Likeliest Scenarios in Seahawks vs. Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks are facing off against Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

The Seahawks are hoping to win their last game before their annual bye, while the Raiders hope to start the Mendoza era off with a victory. Here's a look at the best, worst, and likeliest scenarios from this week's contest.

Best-Case Scenario: Seahawks Torch Mendoza, Win in Blowout

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will be the first opponent Mendoza faces in his NFL career. Mendoza was elevated to the starting lineup after the team traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Mendoza's first start should bring some worries, and the Seahawks should make him pay for that. Seattle's defense remains the best in the league, giving up just 244.2 yards per game. Their job is to make Mendoza's life extremely difficult, and that's what should be expected.

The Seahawks have given up a single field goal in two of their last three games, and that could be a similar scoring output for the Raiders in a Seahawks blowout win.

Worst-Case Scenario: Raiders Plan Well for Seahawks, Win Close

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have a secret weapon in this one: head coach Klint Kubiak, who was the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks last season. He had to learn the ins and outs of the defense and see it firsthand last season, so if anyone knows how to game plan against Seattle, it's him.

That should come in handy for Las Vegas in their preparation this week. Given that Las Vegas has that ace up their sleeve, it could be enough to come out with an upset win if Seattle's offense, led by backup quarterback Drew Lock, doesn't generate enough points.

Likeliest Scenario: Seahawks Make Mendoza Struggle, Win by 10 Points

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders don't have a lot going for them in this game. The rookie quarterback, along with the league's worst run defense, is not a good combination against a Seahawks team that is looking to establish the run and get after the opposing quarterback.

Las Vegas's weaknesses matched up against Seattle's strengths, and that should lead to a convincing Seahawks win.

The kickoff between the Seahawks and Raiders is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 pm PT inside Allegiant Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

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