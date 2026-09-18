3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 2 Clash Against Cardinals

Familiarity breeds contempt, and there’s no doubt that the Arizona Cardinals have gotten sick and tired and a little angry when it comes to losing to the Seattle Seahawks. The skid is currently nine games, and Arizona has been swept by this divisional rivals each of the past four seasons.

Both of these NFC West squads clubs come off Week 1 victories over AFC teams. The Seahawks prevailed in their Super Bowl LX rematch with the New England Patriots, 13-10. Meanwhile, new Cardinals’ head coach Mike LaFleur led Big Red to a road upset of the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-14.

Here is a look at three matchups that could determine both club’s first divisional game of 2026.

Seahawks LT Charles Cross vs. Cardinals ROLB Josh Sweat

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been one of the best kept secrets in the league at his position, despite the fact that he was the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Charles Cross has been the Seahawks’ best offensive lineman since he joined the team. In 2024, he was ninth-ranked tackle by Pro Football Focus and he was the No. 19 player at his position this past season.

Arizona outside linebacker Josh Sweat played 29 defensive snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers. He finished with a pair of tackles, one for a loss, and helped his team limit Jim Harbaugh’s club to 268 total yards. In his first season with the Cardinals, the nine-year pro started all 17 games and totaled 30 stops. Sweat led the team in sacks (12.0), quarterback hits (17) and forced fumbles (4).

Seahawks SS Julian Love vs. Cardinals TE Trey McBride

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle’s secondary lost two quality players in free agency this offseason as cornerback Riq Woolen signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and safety Coby Bryant. Fortunately, Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider used four of his eight draft choices on defensive backfield help.

Meanwhile, safety Julian Love comes off a 2025 season in which he missed nine regular-season games. In his first season with the franchise in 2023, he earned a Pro Bowl invitation. A year later, he led Mike Macdonald’s club in tackles. In last week's 13-10 win over the Pats, he had six tackles and one of the club's three fourth-quarter interceptions of Drake Maye.

Seattle’s defense has quite the challenge on Sunday in handling Cardinals’ tight end Trey McBride. His 126 catches this past season (for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns) is a single-season record for tight ends and the 12th highest total in NFL annals.

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon vs. Cardinals WR Michael Wilson

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s back to the Seahawks’ secondary and the focus here is on a three-time Pro Bowler who doesn’t rack up a lot of interceptions but plays the position as well as anyone in the league. Devon Witherspoon comes off a game in which logged five tackles, all assists. In three-plus NFL seasons and a total of 44 regular-season contests, the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has two interceptions (1 returned for a score), two forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 32 passes defensed, and 4.5 sacks.

In 2024, the Cardinals made Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. the fourth overall pick in the draft. While he’s yet to have a breakout year, 2023 third-round selection Michael Wilson has emerged as a force and comes off a career campaign in 2025. He caught 78 passes for 1,036 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilson totaled five grabs for 56 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter