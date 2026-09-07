Seahawks’ All-Time History Against All Teams on 2026 Schedule

What a way to celebrate a 50th anniversary. The Seattle Seahawks claimed their second Lombardi Trophy seven months ago at Levi’s Stadium by pushing around the AFC champion New England Patriots, 29–13. Now it’s time to ponder whether Mike Macdonald’s club has what it takes to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Ahead is the team’s schedule for 2026 in terms of the 14 different teams they will face this upcoming season. Let’s take a look at how the ‘Hawks have historically fared against each franchise.

New England Patriots (Week 1)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have been exacting revenge on the Pats ever since the franchise’s heartbreaking 28-24 loss in Super Bowl XLIX at Glendale, Arizona. Including the club’s 29-13 win in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in February, Seattle now owns a three-game lead in the overall series standings (12-9). And the club’s 16-point win at Santa Clara made it four consecutive victories over the Patriots dating back to 2016.

Arizona Cardinals (Weeks 2 and 9)

The franchises first met in 1976 in what was the first regular-season game in Seahawks’ history. The Cards, who won the first five meetings in this series, were based in St. Louis at the time and eventually moved to the desert. The clubs became division rivals in 2002 with the league’s realignment.

It’s interesting to note that the Seahawks own a 31-22-1 overall record in this series, due to the fact that the team has won the last nine meetings with the Cards dating back to the club’s second encounter in 2021. This past season, Macdonald’s club came away with a 23-20 Thursday night win at Arizona in Week 4, followed by a 44-22 victory six weeks later at Seattle.

Washington Commanders (Week 3)

While the Seahawks own an 8-13 regular-season record vs. this franchise, the club is a perfect 3-0 in the playoffs vs. the club when its nom de guerre was the Redskins. While it still adds up to a 13-11 overall advantage for Washington, the ‘Hawks have prevailed in the last two meetings—the most recent a sound 38-14 Sunday night thrashing of the Commanders in Week 9 of 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers (Week 4)

There was a time when the Seahawks and Chargers were co-inhabitants of the AFC West (1977-2001). Since 2002, the teams have met just six times. Seattle owns a two-game edge in the series standings (27-25) and came away with a 37-23 win four years ago at SoFi Stadium in the teams’ last encounter.

San Francisco 49ers (Weeks 5 and 12)

Rashid Shaheed taking it to the house 10 seconds into the game against the 49ers... IN THE PLAYOFFS.



Blowout happened, and I knew it was a special year for the Seahawks. Super Bowl was meant to happen once I saw this. https://t.co/L9PXcATsFb pic.twitter.com/jmEnrYb7ac — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) May 25, 2026

This rivalry was at a fever pitch when Pete Carroll was leading the Seahawks and Jim Harbaugh was head coach in San Francisco. This past season, the clubs met in the postseason for the second time in four years, and Mike Macdonald served notice on Kyle Shanahan by season’s end.

Back to the beginning. Seattle owns a nine-game edge (33-24) in the overall series standings. Including playoffs, the ‘Hawks have won three of the last four meetings. A year ago, the clubs split their regular-season meetings, with the road team prevailing in each instance. In Week 1 at Seattle, the Niners held on for a 17-13 win.

Four months later (Week 18), Seattle’s defense stifled the 49ers and came away with a 13-3 triumph. And two weeks later in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, the host Seahawks brutalized Shanahan’s club, 41-6.

Denver Broncos (Week 6)

53 Days until #Seahawks football!



Let’s reminisce on No. 53, Malcolm Smith, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII.



He had a pick-6, fumble recovery and 10 tackles 🔥 🏆 @thesportsontap pic.twitter.com/LW0Avl1qzi — Seattle ON Tap (@SeattleONTap) July 22, 2020

The history between the franchises includes a divisional rivalry as well as a Super Bowl encounter in 2013. Including a pair of postseason encounters, the Broncos actually own a sizable lead (35-23) in the overall standings.

However, dating back to Seattle’s lopsided 43-8 triumph in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium, the ‘Hawks have prevailed in four of the last five meetings. The clubs will clash for the third time in five years, with the Seahawks coming away with a 26-20 win in Week 1 of 2024 in the teams’ most recent encounter.

Kansas City Chiefs (Week 7)

Once again, the ‘Hawks renew acquaintances with a one-time AFC West rival. And the Chiefs have dominated this series from the get-go in 1977, owning a 34-19 lead in the standings. The clubs last met in 2022 at Kansas City, with Andy Reid’s club posting a 24-10 win.

Chicago Bears (Week 8)

The clubs will battle for the second time in three years, and it’s safe to say that their last meeting left a lot to be desired. The Seahawks managed an ugly 6-3 Thursday night victory at Soldier Field in Week 17 of 2024, and now own a 12-8 overall advantage in a series that dates back to 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders (Week 10)

The final interconference game of the regular season for McDonald’s team is the yet another renewal of an AFC West rivalry. The last time the Seahawks clashed with the Silver and Black was 2022, when then-Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns in Las Vegas’ 40-34 overtime win. Including a pair of playoffs clashes, the Raiders own a 30-26 lead in the all-time series standings.

Dallas Cowboys (Week 13)

The Seahawks begin a stretch of three consecutive games versus NFC East teams. Yes, the Cowboys defeated the ‘Hawks, 17-7, in Week 1 of the preseason, but that has nothing to do with this always-interesting series. Including playoffs, Dallas still owns a two-game lead in this series (12-10), but Seattle has prevailed in five of the last eight overall meetings dating back to 2012. However, the Cowboys came away with a wild 41-35 victory three years ago when last these teams met.

New York Giants (Week 14)

The franchises first met during Seattle’s debut season in the league in 1976, with Big Blue claiming a 26-16 win. The clubs last clashed in 2024 in the Pacific Northwest, and the Giants came up with a wild 29-20 victory. All told, the teams have split 22 meetings, with the Seahawks owning a 6-2 edge in the series dating back to 2011.

Philadelphia Eagles (Week 15)

It’s a clash between the last two Super Bowl champions, and the first meeting between these franchises since 2023. Including a postseason clash in 2019, Seattle not only owns a 13-7 overall edge in the series standings, the ‘Hawks have prevailed in eight consecutive meetings dating back to 2011. And the Seahawks’ 20-17 win in ’23 marked the eighth straight game they limited the Eagles to 17 or fewer points.

Los Angeles Rams (Weeks 16 and 18)

THE SEAHAWKS HAVE BEATEN THE RAMS



SAM DARNOLD TO JSN TOUCHDOWN



THEY GO FOR TWO AND EXECUTE



GAME OF THE YEAR 👏👏pic.twitter.com/nyiWFDaqas — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2025

Just as was the case a season ago in both the NFC South (Panthers vs. Buccaneers) and NFC East (Eagles vs. Commanders), two teams will face each other twice in the final three weeks of the regular season. In this case, just like it was with Philadelphia and Washington, it’s an NFC Championship Game rematch.

Despite two losses in three playoff meetings between the franchises, Seattle owns a two-game overall lead in the standings (30-28). In 2025, the clubs met a total of three times and were decided by a total of seven points. In Week 11 at SoFi Stadium, Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold served up four interceptions but Sean McVay’s club wound up holding on for a 21-19 victory.

Five weeks later on a Thursday night at Seattle, Macdonald’s team rallied for a 38-37 overtime win. The ‘Hawks would go on to host the Rams in the NFC title game and outlasted the Rams, 31-27.

Carolina Panthers (Week 17)

Same bat time, same bat channel? It was in Week 17 of 2025 that Macdonald’s team made the long trip to Charlotte and came back with an impressive 27-10 win. Including two postseason victories in three tries, the Seahawks own a 12-5 overall edge in the series standings. The clubs will be meeting for the fourth time in five years dating back to 2022.

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