3 Non-Playoff Teams That Could Replicate & Dethrone Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are coming into the season with a big red target on their back, which is very different from how they were perceived a year ago.

The Seahawks were coming off a season in which they didn't make the playoffs, but they didn't let that bring them down as they pushed themselves all the way to the top of the NFC, winning three playoff games en route to raising the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the Super Bowl. Now they are the defending champions, but there are some teams that could match their trajectory in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys could be the team with the best rookie class going into the season. Taking Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs and UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence could be exactly what the Cowboys need to completely transform their defense, especially after losing Micah Parsons to a trade with the Green Bay Packers last season.

The Cowboys are flying under the radar after only winning seven games last season, but they are always capable of competing in a tight NFC East.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell walks onto the practice field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions were fresh off a pair of NFC North titles before falling to last place in the division in 2025.

The 9-8 Lions will now face a fourth-place schedule, which should work to their benefit in the upcoming season. They lost players in free agency, including David Montgomery, Taylor Decker, Terry Arnold and Graham Glasgow, but they have a core that can still compete with the best of them in the NFC North.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs made the playoffs in five straight seasons before missing out in 2025, and a core of their squad still remains on the roster.

The NFC South appears very wide open, with every team vying for the title. The Buccaneers' veteran core could make a run this season, especially if they play well in the second half of the year.

The Bucs were 6-2 at the bye last season before finishing 2-7 in the second half. If they can channel that energy they had in the first part of the season, they should be back in the playoffs and a threat to make a deep playoff run in the NFC.

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