Are the Seahawks Going to Have a Losing Season in 2026?

In just a few weeks, all 32 NFL teams will make their final preparations for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season with training camps.

There has been a lot of talk around the defending champions, the Seattle Seahawks. There might arguably be more talk of the competition surrounding the Seahawks. There are some tough obstacles in the Seahawks’ path, including being a bigger target, the difficult schedule and the tough NFC West Division.

Still, the Seahawks should have a solid road towards a second Super Bowl title, but not if you believe some of the experts from NFL.com. Some experts have the Seahawks with a good, but not great, projection this upcoming season. Then, there is analyst Bucky Brooks, who has the Seahawks shockingly going 7-10 this upcoming season. ​

Is it Possible for the Seahawks to have a Losing Season?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the NFL, anything is always possible. Realistically, however, the Seahawks going 7-10 this upcoming season might be wishful thinking on Brooks’ part. Anyone can predict a team’s record when they don’t have to actually back that prediction with reasoning. The Seahawks have faced criticism this offseason for the departures of four players and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

The Seahawks didn’t become Super Bowl champions based on the stellar play of a handful of players, but rather on the trust in the system in all phases of the game. Seattle still has one of the youngest rosters in the league, and yet, head coach Mike Macdonald has created a culture of tenacity and discipline.

The offensive line is developing, quarterback Sam Darnold is more comfortable with the team, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has the full offseason to learn the system and the Dark Side Defense is looking to keep dominating. The Seahawks said they want to run forward as opposed to running it back.

This means the team wants to fix the mistakes from last season and be better as a team, and not focus on a Super Bowl title. Seattle has too much talent and well-balanced efficiency throughout the roster to take a losing season at 7-10. Critics who say the Seahawks would take a huge step back, missing the playoffs and going under .500, didn’t see how the team aimed to win and dominate every play.

Real Floor for the Seahawks this Upcoming Season​

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) looks on before Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL.com projected a ceiling of 13-4 this upcoming season. It isn’t bad considering how difficult the schedule is and how the Seahawks won’t be a surprise anymore. The overall consensus is that Seattle’s floor will be 9-8. Keep in mind, this is the worst possible projection that the Seahawks could have.

This floor record might be based on how unlucky the Seahawks are in terms of injuries, rough schedule trips and a decline in player production. The Seahawks experienced some defensive injuries last season, especially in the secondary. This did, however, see the rise of cornerback Josh Jobe and safety Ty Okada as full-time starters, which says much about Seattle’s roster development​.

There isn’t a great chance that the team will let up their mental aggressiveness to want to dominate. There would have to be real outside forces that would impact the Seahawks for missing the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams are going to be serious contenders for the NFC West Divisional title, but the Seahawks’ muscle memory and talent should keep them right there in contention.

Even if the Seahawks still have a down year as a result of a Super Bowl hangover, the expectations should still be the playoffs. The Seahawks going 7-10 this upcoming season, however, might be among the wildest takes the 12s might see this offseason and throughout the regular season.

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