3 Bold Predictions for the Seahawks Ahead of Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are putting the finishing touches on their summer vacation before heading to training camp at the end of the month.

The Seahawks hope the rest has paid off as they look to win their second consecutive Super Bowl title. Here's a look at three bold predictions for the team as they go into training camp.

Devon Witherspoon Will Not Get His Contract Extension

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon has been a contract extension candidate for the upcoming season after completing his third year in the league as one of the top players at his position.

Witherspoon was expected to get a contract extension shortly after his draft classmate, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, became the highest-paid wide receiver in the league at the time. However, an extension for Witherspoon has not come about.

While talks are expected to continue between both sides, it's very possible that Witherspoon feels he is not getting what he deserves, and he will look to prove it on the field this season. He shouldn't sit out with two years left on his deal, but the pressure will begin to mount if they don't get a deal done this offseason.

George Holani, Not Jadarian Price, Will Win the Starting RB Job

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many expect first-round rookie Jadarian Price to be the starting running back, but the Seahawks could have other plans going into the season. George Holani, who was Kenneth Walker III's backup in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, has enjoyed a strong offseason, and his role in the offense could increase going into 2026.

In OTAs, Holani and Price were splitting reps, which is a sign that each of them will compete for the starting job going into the season. Holani's experience could serve him well, and it could lead the Seahawks to give him more carries starting the year.

Jalen Milroe Will Be Traded Before Week 1

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks quarterback situation is very different now than it was a year ago. Sam Darnold was unproven, and the team selected Jalen Milroe in the third round in case he ended up flopping. That was far from the case, as Darnold led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl ring. That leads us to believe that he will be the starting quarterback moving forward.

Darnold's success has stunted Milroe's development, as he has remained the third-string quarterback behind Drew Lock. Milroe and Lock are competing for the starting job and the backup job this offseason, and Lock is currently the favorite. If Lock emerges as the backup, it could spark interest from other teams in trading for Milroe, who has three years left on his deal.

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