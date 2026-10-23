3 Positions Seahawks Should Trade For Ahead of Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks are moving closer to the NFL trade deadline next month, and their positions of need are changing day by day.

Injuries are piling up for the Seahawks, and that is making their focus a lot more clear when negotiating with teams over the next couple of weeks. Here's a look at the three positions the Seahawks need the most at the trade deadline.

Tight End

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo runs with the ball Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing second-year tight end Elijah Arroyo for the season as he was placed on injured reserve, the Seahawks are in line to add a tight end at the deadline.

Philadelphia Eagles star Dallas Goedert has been linked to the Seahawks in the past, but there could be others scouring around the league that might make sense for Seattle.

Middle Linebacker

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have been dealing with a number of injuries at the linebacker position this season. Players like Drake Thomas, Chazz Surratt, Connor O'Toole, and Tyrice Knight have all been out due to injury at some point this year. This could open the door for the Seahawks to make a depth trade for someone looking for a new home.

Players like SirVocea Dennis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Akeem Davis-Gaither of the Indianapolis Colts could make sense for the Seahawks in a potential trade.

Running Back

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have not been strangers to running back issues throughout the season. Zach Charbonnet has been injured for the first six weeks, but he is returning from the physically unable to perform list and could play as early as Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even if he's healthy, there still needs to be depth behind him because he is coming off a torn ACL suffered back in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price could help, but he is also dealing with a chest injury that has landed him on injured reserve. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have filled in, but not to the standard of a Super Bowl contender.

The Seahawks could look at a veteran like Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans to fill that void, or they could try to swing another small deal for a late-round pick.

The NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, at 1 pm PT.

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