Seahawks Urged to Target Eagles Tight End Ahead of Trade Deadline

This season hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start for the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Their Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football left them with a record of 3-3.

That has them in second place as the NFC West isn’t as competitive as it was a year ago, but they’re still far behind the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers. They’re also entering a tough stretch with the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears as their next two opponents.

These games will be huge for the Seahawks, who need to start putting wins together. For that to happen, their offense has to improve. Seahawks On SI’s Michael Hanich believes getting tight end A.J. Barner involved in the offense would help, but they could also look for an upgrade at that position ahead of the trade deadline.

Seahawks could be landing spot for Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who may be available is Dallas Goedert, who Matt Verderame of SI says would be a fit in Seattle. Verderame admits Goedert hasn’t been the same player he once was, but that could allow Seattle to bring in an experienced veteran without surrendering a premium pick.

“Rumors have suggested the Eagles might move off Goedert as he’s aged and dealt with injuries, missing at least three games in four of the past five years. Yet, Goedert has held on, and now might be the time for Philadelphia to cut ties. Goedert is 31 years old and hasn’t had 600 yards since the 2022 season,” Verderame wrote. “He won’t bring a premium, but Goedert is a useful player with a ton of postseason experience.”

Goedert is a big target at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds and would offer nine years of experience. This season, he has 17 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns. That’s more receptions, yardage, and touchdown catches than anyone on Seattle’s roster outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and he accomplished that on a struggling offense in just four games.

Eagles could be having a fire sale

With Jalen Hurts potentially out for the season, the Eagles could be sellers at the deadline. That’s why Verderame also mentioned guard Landon Dickerson as a player the Seahawks should target. Dickerson would be an upgrade at right guard, and could help Sam Darnold feel more comfortable in the pocket.

Whether it’s an offensive lineman, a running back, or a pass-catcher, the Seahawks need to make a move at the deadline. If not, they’ll have a hard time catching up in their division.

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