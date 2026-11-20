A month ago, I wouldn’t have even entertained this conversation. It seemed like the playbook for Zach Charbonnet this season was obvious. He’d get back on the field, help the team by being competent in pass protection and not fumbling, look like a shell of his former self, and (maybe) start rounding into shape by January. Useful, but not worth keeping around.

After the last few games, my perspective has completely flipped. Now, I wonder if the Seattle Seahawks should sew this one up before the end of their bye week. Zach Charbonnet’s time as a Seahawk can not end after this season is over, and they should extend his contract. The sooner the better. Let’s go over a few reasons why I believe this is the case.

1: He Looks Better Than Ever

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs with the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t want to make any sweeping and final judgements after three games, but the way Charbonnet looks right now to me is beyond anything I’ve seen from him previously. He was a good player, of course, but for the last couple games he’s looked both faster and more violent to me. And that goes beyond the poor caliber of defense he’s played in those games.

Charbonnet’s yard per carry averages his first three seasons were 4.3, 4.2, and 4.0. So far this year, it’s 4.6. We need more data, but keep in mind he’s playing behind a makeshift, unstable offensive line. If this is the Charbonnet we’re getting going forward, then I want it to be part of this team. Get him running behind Quenton Nelson and you might have something special.

2: It Shouldn’t Be Overly Expensive

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike with Ken Walker III, any Zach Charbonnet extension should not be something that alters the financial state of the franchise. Spotrac estimates his future contract value at 3 years and about $19 million, which is less than half what Walker got. That kind of money has an impact, but it’s rather unlikely that it costs you a quality player or ruins your future plans.

If you extended him now, it might not even be that much. For the moment, Charbonnet is still a running back who is fresh off an ACL tear and has never had a thousand yard season in his career. It could end up being a 3 year deal at $15 million, or even 2 years at $10 million. Some long-term security now might be worth more to Zach than rolling the dice later.

3: We Need To Learn Our Lesson

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of this moment, the Seattle Seahawks are approximately a coin flip to make the playoffs this year. A big reason why is them trying to play games without NFL-caliber running backs in an offense that is designed to be run-first. A single Jadarian Price injury derailed their offense until he and Charbonnet returned. We can’t let that happen again in 2027.

I like Price, but he may not be much more than a change-of-pace back in the NFL (remember this is what he was in college). I like this upcoming running back class in the draft, but putting that much pressure on rookies is dubious. The Seahawks need a proven veteran in the backfield, and Charbonnet is better than any free agent you could sign next year.

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