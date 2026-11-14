What to Expect From Seahawks' RB Split vs. Raiders

Both Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price made their long-awaited return in Week 8 for the Seattle Seahawks, helping energize an offense that has been one-dimensional at times throughout the season.

Charbonnet returned from a nine-month recovery after tearing his ACL in the 2025 postseason. Price, the Seahawks’ first-round pick in this year’s draft, was working through a chest injury that landed him on injured reserve.

The split between the two running backs shifted in Week 9, as Charbonnet, who would’ve been the de facto No. 1 running back if not for his injury, continues to work back into game speed. But both players should be expected to see a healthy workload the rest of the season.

What should fans expect from the duo in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders? The usage of each player from the last two weeks provides plenty of intel.

Week 8 usage

Charbonnet

23 snaps (37%)

6 rush, 23 yards

3 rec (4 targets), 6 yards

Usage when on field: 43.5%

Price

30 snaps (48%)

10 rush, 29 yards

2 rec (4 targets), 8 yards

Usage when on field: 46.67%

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (5) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 9 usage

Charbonnet

38 snaps (57%)

16 rush, 77 yards

1 rec (2 targets), 9 yards

Usage when on field: 47.4%

Price

24 snaps (36%)

9 rush, 24 yards

4 rec (4 targets), 54 yards

Usage when on field: 54.2%

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which trends will continue?

In Charbonnet’s first game back in Week 8, Price earned more snaps and got the ball more frequently. That wasn’t surprising, as Price’s injury was far less significant and he had already played this season. Charbonnet was just getting warmed up.

However, that flipped in Week 9, as Charbonnet played quite a bit more. Charbonnet is far better in pass protection, so it’s no surprise that he will both get more snaps and see a lower usage rate as a result.

Expect Charbonnet to continue seeing more snaps and more rushing attempts. Price showed a lot as a receiver against the Arizona Cardinals, so he should keep seeing more targets in the passing game. That creates a solid one-two punch that mirrors the Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III duo of the past.

As long as their production remains similar, it’s unlikely one gains a massive advantage in snaps. But Charbonnet should be the focal point as he ramps back up to full health.

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