3 Risers and Fallers Heading Into Seahawks' Week 10 vs Raiders

Week 9 was an opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks (5-4) to rebound from a tough streak of losing four of their last six games. The Seahawks took their time to fix their problems on both sides of the ball to come away with a 17-3 win at home over the Arizona Cardinals. This game was about the Seahawks which schemes work under the right players in spite of numerous injuries.

​Seattle has some players who stood out in Week 9 and will be impact players in Week 10 when the team goes on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5). These are players who have also positively impacted their long-term future. On the other side, there are players who were disappointing in Week 9 and whose role or future is in danger.

​3 Risers

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks got veteran running back Zach Charbonnet back from his ACL recovery in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. Charbonnet got his welcome-back moments against the Cardinals, where he rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He looked like the same athletic, strong back with excellent vision and speed before his injury. This might be for the Seahawks' front office to pursue a potential team-friendly extension to have Charbonnet stay.

​The other running back, rookie Jadarian Price, didn’t have the same rushing performance as Charbonnet. What he didn’t contribute in the running game, he made up for in the passing game. Price caught four receptions for 54 yards, with his longest being 17 yards. He was the team's leading pass-catcher. The Seahawks can turn Price into a dynamic weapon in the running and passing game, especially with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed out with an injured knee.

​Fourth-year defensive end Mike Morris hasn't shown chances where he excelled and became a consistent contributor. He got the sack of his career in the Week 8 loss to Chicago. Morris continued to play a key rotational player as defensive tackle Leonard Williams and edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu remain out with injuries. Morris accounted for three total tackles, including a solo tackle. He was considered a bust for being a fifth-round pick, but he is now showing value, even if it’s a limited role.

​3 Fallers

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​With Shaheed out for an unknown time, it would be an opportunity for second-year wide receiver Tory Horton to have breakout performances. In the last two games, Horton has caught five receptions for 48 yards, including his two receptions for 22 yards against the Cardinals. His lack of breakout and reliability was a big reason why the Seahawks were reaching out for leading up to the final hours of the NFL Trade Deadline.

Charbonnet and Price have returned to the Seahawks' offense. This left George Holani as the odd man out of the game plan. He wasn't a great runner with the ball, and he was becoming less efficient as a pass-protector. Holani only played two offensive snaps for the Seahawks, as it is clear his role in the offense is becoming non-existent after starting the season crucial.

At the beginning of the season, safety Rodney Thomas II started the first four games for the Seahawks while Ty Okada was on IR. Since Okada's return, Thomas has been less utilized on defense. He has appeared in seven defensive snaps in the last five games, with most of his responsibilities being on special teams. Thomas has only appeared in one defensive snap and has made some tough special teams snaps.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter