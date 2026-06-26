3 Roster Casualties the Seahawks Will Finally Give Up On This Offseason

The Seattle Seahawks are a team built through the draft, but that doesn't always mean every pick is a home run.

Not every pick can be in this day and age, and players aren't getting as fruitful an opportunity to showcase their stuff because there is so much talent on the field. Here's a look at three recent draft picks that could be in the final chapter of their Seahawks career.

WR Ricky White

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricky White III walks across the field during mini-camp. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Seahawks appear to be fully loaded at the wide receiver position with or without 2025 seventh-round pick Ricky White. The receiver out of UNLV was taken on a flier but failed to make it out of training camp on the 53-man roster. He signed with the practice squad and appeared in two games for the Seahawks on special teams this past season.

It's possible that White could be in line for a similar role in 2026 on the practice squad, but there's also reason to believe the team could look elsewhere for wide receiver depth. Sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Velus Jones Jr., Montorie Foster and Irvin Charles could all be players the Seahawks prefer over White.

RB Kenny McIntosh

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McIntosh has one year remaining on his contract with the Seahawks after he was taken in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia. McIntosh spent the entire 2025 campaign on injured reserve with a torn ACL, but the Seahawks hope he can be back for the upcoming season.

That being said, the Seahawks have rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price, the newly-signed Emanuel Wilson and George Holani already on the roster. With fullbacks Robbie Ouzts and Brady Russell also likely to make the roster, the Seahawks should only carry three running backs.

Zach Charbonnet should also factor into the mix at some point this season as he recovers from a torn ACL, so the math does not favor McIntosh.

OL Anthony Bradford

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford talks to media members. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bradford could remain with the Seahawks for the final year of his rookie deal, but his spot on the roster is far from guaranteed. The Seahawks selected Iowa guard Beau Stephens in the fifth round of the draft, and if he performs well in training camp, he could be the replacement for him.

Bradford has a decent shot to make the roster, but the Seahawks might look to trade or even cut him if he fails to show any growth.

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