What Jake Bobo's Training Camp Return from Injury Means for Seahawks

Every practice is critical for the Seattle Seahawks during training camp. Some role players get the chance to elevate themselves in the depth chart and get more chances on the field. Wide receiver Jake Bobo entered training camp feeling great after a new contract with the Seahawks. His momentum fell short early during training camp as he suffered a hamstring injury.

On Monday, Bobo returned to the field after nearly two weeks, but not without some development with the team. He returns to the team with his regular spot, but with some changes elsewhere.

Jake Bobo’s Roster Spot Should Be Fine

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Usually, when a non-starter is out for nearly two weeks during training camp, their spot on the 53-man roster is in trouble. With Bobo and the Seahawks, however, there is an understanding that he is more valuable than his regular-season stats from last year. He is among the wide receivers who spent the most time on the Seahawks’ roster. Bobo is entering his fourth season in the league, all of them in Seattle.

Bobo has caught 34 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns in his three years. He has, however, played in 45 games and made three starts. He made a pivotal 17-yard touchdown catch in the NFC Championship win over the Los Angeles Rams. This was easily the biggest play in his career.

Ultimately, he is one of the best run blockers from the receiver corps. He also provides great effort and knowledge to the Seahawks’ offense. Even with a new offensive coordinator in Brian Fleury, Bobo feels comfortable with the offensive schemes and how he is best utilized. There could be potential big moment games where he might be the top receiver. Regardless, he is one of the heart and souls of the receiver corps. He isn’t going anywhere.

Some Changes at the Wide Receiver Position

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas wideout Emmanuel Henderson (WO21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobo’s absence did, however, open some room for a possible seventh receiver spot to be addressed. With him out, this allowed second-year draft pick Ricky White III, veteran Cody White, formerly undrafted second-year Montrorie Foster Jr. and rookie Emmanuel Henderson to take advantage of the extra reps in practices. Both Cody and Ricky White spent some time on the Seahawks’ roster last season.

Both Henderson and Foster, however, have been some of the best performers in the last few practices. They are making a great impression this training camp before the Seahawks are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Bobo’s absence got them some great reps in practices. They can follow it up with a big game in either of the preseason games.

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