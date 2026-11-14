3 Score Predictions for Seahawks vs. Raiders in Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their plans as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders for their Week 10 matchup.

The Seahawks are facing rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in his first career start after the team traded Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the deadline earlier this week.

It's the final week before the Seahawks bye, so they have a chance to go out and gain some momentum before they can rest up and get healthy for the second half of the regular season.

Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff predicted the outcome and score of the game against the Raiders.

Russell Baxter: Seahawks 26, Raiders 13

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders’ rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza faces the league’s top-ranked defense in his first NFL start. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ ground attack should be able to take advantage of the NFL’s worst run defense. Mike Macdonald’s team will get a first-half scare, but pull away after intermission.

Jeremy Brener: Seahawks 20, Raiders 7

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks find themselves in a very similar position to the one they were in last week against the Arizona Cardinals, facing a quarterback in his first start of the season. The Seahawks made quick work of Gardner Minshew, and it resulted in Seattle giving up just three points during the game. With the Raiders on deck, there will be a different game plan as Klint Kubiak faces the team he won a Super Bowl with as offensive coordinator, but it should lead to a similar result.

Look for the Seahawks to try and kill clock by running the ball against the league's worst run defense and stifle them on the other side of the football against rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first career start.

Brendon Nelson: Seahawks 24, Raiders 10

Seattle Seahawks running back Jacardia Wright carries the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have no run game and are completely one dimensional with a now rookie QB and almost nothing at wide receiver. Their defense is probably the worst in the league so even this undermanned offense should be able to find points.

The kickoff between the Seahawks and Raiders is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:05 pm PT inside Allegiant Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

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