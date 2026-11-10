Seahawks Are NFL Trade Deadline Winners After Kirk Cousins Deal

The Seattle Seahawks are facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, but they won't be facing off against quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Raiders traded Cousins just hours before the deadline to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which opens the door for Fernando Mendoza to make his first career start.

Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner, now has the reins of the Raiders offense, but he won't have it easy facing off against the Seahawks in his first game.

Seahawks Will Face Fernando Mendoza in His First Career Start

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza practices before the game against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will mark the second straight week the Seahawks will face off against someone in their first start of the season. Gardner Minshew made his first start for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, and his team clearly struggled by only getting up by three points during the game. The Seahawks went on to win 17-3.

Mendoza was placed behind Cousins on the depth chart, and he could have moved on to the rookie at any point, but Las Vegas got a lot out of the veteran. The team started out 3-0, but they have won just one of their last six games, though Cousins was not the reason behind their struggles.

In nine games this season, Cousins threw for 2,340 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He joins the Vikings, who are looking to lead them to the playoffs as a 6-2 team, but it doesn't affect the Seahawks current schedule since Minnesota does not play Seattle at any point this season.

With Mendoza under center for the Raiders, the Seahawks' chances of winning the game should greatly improve. A win would take them to 6-4 going into their Week 11 bye. The Seahawks can't underestimate the No. 1 overall pick, who will have a strong game plan formed by former Seattle offensive coordinator and now-Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, but they will likely smell blood in the water.

Mendoza will make his first start for the Raiders as they are set to host the Seahawks on Sunday at 1:05 pm PT inside Allegiant Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on the Paramount Plus app.

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