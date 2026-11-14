Seahawks Mailbag: 4 Questions Leading Into The Raiders Game

I won’t pretend that all is well after a convincing, but unmemorable, win over the Arizona Cardinals. But all winning streaks have to start somewhere. I asked my discord server what their biggest questions about the team are right now. Let’s take a look at what’s on the mind of the fans. The wording of the questions has been lightly edited for this article.

Last Audition For Drew Lock?

“Does Brian Fleury open up the playbook for Lock this week?”

I doubt it. Given the state of the opponent, as well as the injuries the Seattle Seahawks are bringing into the game, this seems like the recipe for a simple, basic, boilerplate gameplan. Run the ball, quick easy reads, avoid negative plays, punt the ball a bunch, and wait for a one-dimension Las Vegas Raiders offense with a rookie QB to give the game away.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) rolls out during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if this were a tougher game, Lock’s arm still isn’t 100%, which probably disqualifies him from making a bunch of downfield throws. What’s really disappointing about this is that it makes it almost impossible for Lock to have a big game that could realistically give the coaches something to think about when naming a starter after the bye week.

The Next Franchise QB

“What’s the most likely long term answer for the quarterback position, particularly with our cap being pretty limited?”

There’s still a non-zero chance it’s Darnold, although I think it’s going to require a massive turnaround after the bye week that’s nearly impossible to imagine. There are some interesting bridge QB options, but none of them are long term answers. Of course, you can make a big swing trade for Justin Herbert or CJ Stroud if they come available.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) checks his arm band after being sacked against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But far more likely than any of this is someone in the draft, combined with a bridge. There are so many appealing prospects in this draft, someone will be there at Seattle’s first round pick, and there may even be someone still standing by their second round pick. It’s the right draft to need a young quarterback. I’ll say we get Jayden Maiava, with Lock as a bridge.

Thinking Ahead To The Offseason With Sam

“What is Sam Darnold’s true trade value?”

Sam Darnold is a super bowl champion, 29 years old, and played at an MVP-level from 2024 through the first half of 2025. He’s a former #3 overall pick. A few years ago, I remember Bill Belichick describing him as someone that NFL coaches and executives were enamored with and couldn’t give up on despite the bad start to his career. He has value.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and wide receiver Tory Horton (15) celebrate a two point conversion against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A bit more than ten years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Sam Bradford to the Minnesota VIkings for a first round pick. At that point in time, Bradford was the same age Darnold is now, had a career record of 25-37-1, a career QB rating of 81, no playoff appearances, and had missed an entire season to injury. I think we can pull a first for our Sam too.

If you want to argue that NFL teams have gotten smarter since 2016, think about all the teams this offseason that will feel like they’re a quarterback away from contention. Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Atlanta (if Penix gets hurt again), even the New York Jets might go for it. As long as Darnold plays solid football post-bye, I think a second plus is the minimum.

The Bears Are More Than Who We Thought They Were

“What do we make of the Bears' success against us and immediate follow up with a stinker against the Buccaneers?”

Seattle Seahawks linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (0) after the first training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s get a little perspective first. The Chicago Bears gained 363 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per play. Seven of their points came on a drive that started at Seattle’s 6 yard line. It was the worst game this defense has played this season, but by no means was it an especially bad game. Particularly given how the offense had so many quick punt drives.

To speak more broadly, I think the NFL is more of a week-to-week league than ever before. Sometimes, teams that are good and have every reason to be good just don’t bring it on gameday. When I was younger, it felt like the better franchises took bringing their A-game every week much more seriously. Blame the heavily-reduced practice times in the new CBA.

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