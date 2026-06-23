Is Drew Lock Capable of Leading Seahawks if Sam Darnold Goes Down?

Sam Darnold proved his huge spike in production in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. In just one season with the Seattle Seahawks, Darnold helped lead the team to a second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The player who witnessed one of the greatest redemption arcs in NFL history was his backup quarterback Drew Lock. Darnold proved that anything can happen with hard work and pushing through the negatives. Darnold showed he was ready, but could the same be said about Lock? He had his least impactful season since not seeing the field in 2022 but he might need to prove he is ready if called upon.

From College to Second Stint with the Seahawks

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Lock became a highly sought-after quarterback at the high school level, but he chose to stay at home and play for the Missouri Tigers. It didn’t take long for him to find his way to the field at the collegiate level as he started the final eight games of his true freshman year. He quickly rose to one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football. In the last three seasons at Missouri, Lock completed 754 of 1290 of his passes for 10.861 yards, 95 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

Lock was selected in the second round, 42nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He played 24 games for the Broncos while starting 21 of them before being sent to the Seahawks in the 2022 offseason as part of the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade. He backed up Geno Smith for two seasons while playing in four games, starting two of them in 2023. Lock spent the 2024 season playing eight games (five starts) for the New York Giants before returning to Seattle last offseason. He is in the final year of a two-year, $5 million deal.

What Lock Brings to the Seahawks

Since his collegiate career, Lock has gained experience and confidence. Even in his limited playing time with the Seahawks, he has had a fair amount of success. Lock possesses a powerful and effective arm that allows him to consistently throw the ball deep. His accuracy when throwing the ball deep is also impressive. Among his big weaknesses is his inability to quickly adapt to new systems and new offenses. Lock also has some trouble getting the ball out to his pass-catchers from short-distance to mid-range throws. This could be a concern regarding the system of the new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, and what he could bring.

Is Lock Ready in Case of Emergencies?

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is photobombed by quarterback Drew Lock (2) during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The biggest objective for a backup quarterback is to be ready in case the starter is injured or can’t play. There was almost a point in the playoffs where Darnold suffered an oblique injury. Darnold ended up playing throughout the postseason, but Lock was ready. There might be a point where Lock might have to step in as the quarterback under center for the Seahawks once again.

He has the arm strength to get the ball out deep to dangerous deep-threat playmakers like wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed. His biggest obstacle is spreading the ball throughout the field in the short-to-mid-range passing plays. Lock, however, has shown the charisma and ability to stay ready as a backup through three different teams. He also has a bond with many of the players in the locker room. If something happens to Darnold, there is a great chance that the team would quickly support Lock for as long as he is needed.