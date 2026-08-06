What Seahawks Practice #10 Says About the Nickel Position

There is a real chance that the Seahawks will be without second-year star nickel Nick Emmanwori in time for Week 1 of the season as he recovers from ankle surgery. This is going to be a huge blow to the Seahawks’ defense, as head coach Mike Macdonald indicated on the first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks with the Seahawks.

The team must prepare for the likelihood of playing without him for an undetermined amount of time. Seattle focused on the position for their tenth practice of the training camp portion.

Noah Igbinoghene Making a Convincing Case of Week 1 Nickel

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) breaks sup a pass in the end zone intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks brought Noah Igbinoghene as a solid backup at boundary and at slot. Igbinoghene reportedly had a solid day as the No.1 nickel, which is a great sign for the team moving forward. He has great experience playing at the slot cornerback, but provides different schemes for Macdonald. He reportedly had multiple pass breakups during practice against the first-team offense.

Igbinoghnene was a former first-round pick for the Miami Dolphins after he had a stellar collegiate career. He played boundary cornerback at Miami, but he has seen better results at the slot while with the Washington Commanders.

This is a key reason why the Seahawks brought him onto the roster, but they didn’t anticipate Emmanwori being out early. The Seahawks are working out multiple cornerbacks at nickel. Igbinoghene has less experience with the team’s defense, but the most at the nickel position.

Other Players Being Tried Out at Nickel

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety D'Anthony Bell (23) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team has been trying out veteran D’Anthony Bell, rookie Bud Clark and moving cornerback Devon Witherspoon back from the slot. It is surprising to see Bell among the contenders for the position, considering he is purely a safety, but he has been holding his own with the first-team defense.

Bell was also working in position drills as the nickel, but more in a box linebacker situation. Lighter players like Igbinoghene could be a more pass-heavy nickel, while Bell is more run-defense.

Fans and media outlets are encouraged to see Clark step up to the nickel position in the last few practices with the first-team defense. Clark was drafted by the Seahawks to be a dynamic and versatile playmaker for the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. There was a good chance he wasn’t going to be a Week 1 starter, but if Emmanwori is out, then Seattle might have Clark step up.

Two other options at the nickel are Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett. Witherspoon is the more natural player at the Seahawks’ slot due to his first two years starting at the position. The Seahawks have also used Pritchett at the slot in Wednesday’s practice. He would be the fifth defensive back to play at the slot during training camp. Pritchett started training camp with the first-team defense while Witherspoon was at slot.

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