3 Seahawks Schedule Factors That Will Actually Matter

The Seattle Seahawks are navigating their 2026 schedule as they hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The machinations of the schedule can make or break a team during a season and the Seahawks are no different.

Here's a look at the three biggest factors from the Seahawks' schedule that truly matter:

Facing Four Playoff Teams in October

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

October tests the Seahawks' championship pedigree early with a brutal gauntlet against four high-caliber opponents. The team opens the month at Lumen Field against Justin Herbert and the Chargers before hosting a division rival in the San Francisco 49ers on October 11.

Four days later, Seattle flies to Denver for a short turnaround, traveling for a Thursday Night Football clash with the Broncos.

The grueling stretch concludes on October 25 when the Seahawks return home to host their former Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Sunday night primetime showdown that fans have circled on their calendars.

Four December Games in 18 Days

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushes against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Seahawks must rely heavily on their depth and recovery protocols to survive a compressed December schedule. The Seahawks start this rapid-fire sequence on Monday, December 7, when they host the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. The team then enjoys six days off before welcoming the New York Giants to town on December 13.

Immediately after, the Seahawks face a quick turnaround, traveling east to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, December 19, before flying back to Seattle for a massive Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, December 25.

Both Rams Games in Final Three Weeks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The NFL schedule-makers saved the ultimate divisional drama for the final stretch by pitting the division rivals against each other twice in just 17 days.

The Seahawks first host the Rams at Lumen Field for the aforementioned high-stakes Christmas night primetime game in Week 16.

After a Week 17 road trip to Charlotte to play the Carolina Panthers, the Seahawks pack their bags for SoFi Stadium to close out the regular season. This Week 18 finale against the Rams will likely decide the NFC West crown and dictate playoff seeding in the conference.

The Bottom Line

The Seahawks aren't going to have things handed to them as the defending Super Bowl champions. It won't be easy to repeat as division or NFC champs, but it's not supposed to be a walk in the park.

The Seahawks will have the October gauntlet to prepare them for what's to come later in the season as the final six games will truly decide whether Seattle is worthy to compete for another Super Bowl or not.

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