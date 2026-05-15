Most Important Seahawks Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

The Seattle Seahawks are going to have a big target on their backs as the defending Super Bowl champions. The Seahawks are not a team to back down from a challenge. They will find ways to assert their dominance. This season could be another special year for the Seahawks, following the release of the 2026 NFL Season schedule, which features six Primetime games and a Christmas Day game.

Head coach Mike Macdonald will find ways to incorporate an emotional tie into each game, including the possibility of revenge games. The Los Angeles Rams could be considered for a revenge game, but three teams stick out the most in terms of the Seahawks really getting their revenge.​

Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Seattle has only had to face a Patrick Mahomes II-led Kansas City team twice in his already Hall of Fame career. Unless his ACL recovery needs more time, Week 7 of this season will be the third time. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs in a 38-31 shootout in 2018, thanks to Russell Wilson. However, Kansas City got revenge four years later in 2022, under the first year of Geno Smith as the Seahawks' quarterback. It will be Sam Darnold's turn to take on Mahomes.​

There is some revenge factor from the Seahawks' perspective as they look to avenge four of the last five losses to the Chiefs. There will also be a revenge factor from former Seahawks running back, now Chiefs star, Kenneth Walker III. He is going to demand multiple carries in an effort to show that he deserved the solo carries while as a Seahawk. The Dark Side Defense will need to be ready for a run-heavy game and potentially make it a little personal for the sudden departure from Seattle.

Las Vegas Raiders

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (center) poses at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes, Howie Long, Kubiak, general manager John Spyktek, Charles Woodson and Rich Gannon. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It isn't often the Seahawks and the Raiders meet. The last time the two teams met was in the 2022 season when Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ran an 86-yard touchdown to seal Las Vegas' 40-34 road win in overtime. Since then, general manager John Schneider has been determined to never let the run defense be bad again. In the following season, the Seahawks traded for defensive line star Leonard Williams and then drafted nose tackle Byron Murphy II in the 2024 NFL Draft.​

The revenge factor goes back to that game four years ago. Another factor is for the Seahawks to take down the former coaches who left for bigger positions with Las Vegas. Among them are former offensive coordinator/now head coach Klint Kubiak, former quarterbacks coach/now offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, and former run game coordinator/now offensive line coach Rick Dennison. While there is respect with the Seahawks' coaches and players, they will want to let Kubiak know he left too soon.

New York Giants

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) carries the ball after a catch against the New York Giants during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Potentially the most embarrassing revenge game might be in 2024, the first season under Macdonald, was the 29-20 Week 5 home loss to the Giants. A combination of awful coaching from then offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by the Giants allowed the win. That 2024 Giants squad only had three wins that season. This was also the loss that likely kept the Seahawks out of the playoffs despite a 10-7 record. Most of the players from the loss are on the roster, so they will be sure to get revenge.

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