3 Games Where the Seahawks Are Underdogs

The Seattle Seahawks are going to be one of the top teams to watch for this 2026 NFL Season as the defending Super Bowl champions. As the Super Bowl champs, the Seahawks will have more primetime games than most, but will have a target on their backs. On Thursday, the NFL released the upcoming schedule for the 2026 NFL Season.

There are several games to watch out for, including some around the Seahawks. They are projected to be the favorite in 14 of the 17 games on the schedule this season. There might be an understanding of a portion of those games, but there are serious questions about the others. Here are the games where the Seahawks are currently underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 12 - at the San Francisco 49ers

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates on the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Some games may come off as a challenge to the Seahawks this season. The San Francisco 49ers are going to be tough in both matchups versus Seattle. Seattle, however, will be coming off a Week 11 bye-week period, while the 49ers will come off their second International Series game in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. The Seahawks have also won the last three games at Levi’s Stadium against the 49ers.

This game will also be the second matchup between the two teams up to that point in the season. The 49ers will be emotionally charged for the game, but if the Seahawks remain the same team as they were last season, they shouldn’t be underdogs.

Week 15 - at the Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) intercepts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

As of right now, this game could be one of the more underrated matchups of the season. Week 15 Seahawks at the Eagles will be the meeting of the last two Super Bowl winners. The Seahawks have also had the Eagles’ number in terms of outcomes. Seattle has an eight-game winning streak over Philadelphia. The last matchup was a 20-17 win in Seattle during the 2023 NFL Season, the final year under head coach Pete Carroll.

Both the Seahawks and the Eagles will be coming off games the week before on Sunday. With the game on Saturday, December 19th, there will be limited rest for both teams. The Seahawks will be the team traveling to Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia will still likely be the team to beat despite being likely set to trade away wide receiver A.J. Brown. While Seattle possesses more stability and structure, Philadelphia’s atmosphere and presence will be tough.

Week 16 - versus the Los Angeles Rams (Christmas)

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The biggest games of this upcoming season are the Week 16 and Week 18 games between the Seahawks and the Rams. If this year’s games were in any way close to last year’s, then it would be a good Christmas. The Rams will be the media’s darlings this season because they want quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay to have one more title together, and Super Bowl LXI is set to be played in Los Angeles.

The Rams have certainly improved one of the weakest areas of the team in cornerbacks. There are still several areas that the Seahawks left to be desired last season, which could be exploited this season. This includes a second high-value pass-catcher, a fully stable offensive line, and great defensive depth. Seattle isn’t going to be in the minds of the Rams as major media outlets do. The Rams will be up to the task on Christmas Day. It will be up to the Seahawks to defend their ground in an elite Christmas night game.

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