Every Seahawks Primetime Game: TV Schedule Plus Bonus Predictions

The Seattle Seahawks are playing seven games on primetime for the upcoming season, which matches the league high for primetime appearances.

When you win the Super Bowl, the NFL likes to put you in the spotlight as many times as possible. The Seahawks, however, should be ready for the challenge.

Here's a look at each primetime game the Seahawks will face this season:

Week 1 vs. New England Patriots (Season Opener)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 5:20 p.m. PT, NBC/Peacock

The Seahawks kick off the season at Lumen Field, welcoming a hungry Patriots squad to the loudest stadium in the NFL. Fans expect a high-energy atmosphere as Seattle looks to set the tone for the year.

This matchup provides an immediate test for the offensive line against a disciplined New England front seeking revenge after losing Super Bowl LX.

Week 6 at Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fakes a hand off to running back RJ Harvey | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thursday, Oct. 15, 5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime

The Seahawks travel to the high altitude of Mile High for a short-week clash against the Broncos. Thursday Night Football demands quick preparation and mental toughness, especially when facing a hostile road crowd in Denver. The Seahawks must utilize their depth to maintain high intensity throughout all four quarters.

Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III speaks in a press conference. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sunday, Oct. 25, 5:20 p.m. PT, NBC/Peacock

Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs arrive in Seattle for a marquee Sunday night showdown that will likely determine the Seahawks' standing among the league's elite.

Seattle’s secondary must master defensive communication to contain a high-powered offense. The Seahawks use this game to measure their own championship aspirations

Week 8 vs. Chicago Bears (Monday Night Football)

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Monday, Nov. 2, 5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN

The Seahawks stay in the primetime spotlight for a third consecutive week as they host a young, hungry Bears squad, where they face former Seattle safety Coby Bryant. Monday Night Football brings a unique pressure that Seattle usually handles with poise at Lumen Field.

Expect Mike Macdonald and the coaching staff to emphasize ball security and winning the turnover battle to keep the home momentum alive.

Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Monday, Dec. 7, 5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN

As the playoff race heats up in the NFC, the Seahawks welcome America’s Team for a high-stakes December duel. This game features two high-powered offenses, meaning the Seahawks’ pass rush must dismantle the rhythm of the Cowboys' backfield early. A victory here would significantly boost Seattle’s postseason seeding and potential tiebreakers.

Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles (Saturday Night Football)

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m. PT, FOX

The Seahawks fly east for a late-season battle in one of the league’s most intimidating environments at Lincoln Financial Field against Riq Woolen and the Eagles.

Saturday night games in December often carry a playoff-like atmosphere, testing the team’s ability to execute under extreme pressure. Success in Philadelphia depends on Seattle's ability to establish a dominant run game and control the clock.

Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs against Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Friday, Dec. 25, 5:15 p.m. PT, FOX

Seattle celebrates Christmas with a critical NFC Championship rematch that could have massive divisional implications. Playing on Christmas Day requires total focus amidst the holiday distractions.

The team relies on veteran leadership more than ever during the holiday stretch, facing the Rams twice in a three-week span to close out the season. The Seahawks aim to deliver a win to their fans by shutting down the Rams' tactical passing attack.

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