Winners and Losers in 2026 Seahawks’ Rookie Mini-Camp

The first major on-field activity for the Seattle Seahawks has come and gone with the 2026 rookie mini-camp. All of the players selected by the Seahawks in the 2026 NFL draft got to participate on the field for the team's first activity. Even some undrafted rookies and some other young players had a chance to showcase their talents in front of the coaching staff and media. There were several players who had a solid first outing for the Seahawks, while there were some players who left to be desired.

Winners: Most of the Draftees

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It should be noted that the players selected by the Seahawks in the Draft are generally considered the more talented players in the rookie mini-camp. It all started with running back Jadarian Price’s explosiveness, breakout speed, and athleticism. His drills as a pass-catcher were certainly a huge plus. Other notable winners were the next two drafted players, safety Bud Clark and Julian Neal. The two were highlighted on and off the field for their coverage, drills, and getting to meet former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

Guard Beau Stephens was one of the busier players during the rookie mini-camps as he was playing his more natural position of right guard and preparing to play some left guard. The Seahawks are making it clear that he will be one of the more prominent backups for the Seahawks, with some playing flexibility. The Seahawks’ sixth-round pick in wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. might be one of the fastest and most explosive young players. He looked impressive in many position drills.

If there was an undrafted player who was great in position drills, it would be edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. h The Seahawks are going to be determined to find a set of contributors who step up and add depth and rotations to the pass rush. Jones has the biggest upside to the undrafted rookie class, and if he can be refined and developed, he could be a big steal.

Losers: Non-Participants

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kamal Hadden (36) breaks up a pass meant for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyrone Broden (85) during a preseason game on Aug. 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were some players who left more to be desired from the short rookie mini-camp. Two players come to mind when discussing this, but they are players who didn’t participate in either of the two days.

With the Seahawks keying on observing edge rushers, Aidan Hubbard can easily add his name to the list. He wasn’t able to showcase his talent while other players like Jones were among the standouts. This doesn’t put Hubbard’s job in danger, but he is having, however, having to make the run to impress the coaching staff from behind.

Another player who had a chance to make a statement on top of the noise he has already generated is Tyrone Broden. He made the transition from wide receiver to cornerback going into the weekend. While he was talking about the mini-camp, he wasn’t able to participate in drills. As a second-year undrafted player in a new position, he needs as much production and evaluation as possible.

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