4 Seahawks on the Chopping Block Entering Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks are 0-2 in the preseason, with one final game on the calendar. This week, they go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night.

We shouldn't expect to see any starters in this one as the Seahawks rest their key players ahead of the season opener. That doesn't mean there won't be plenty to watch, since there will be players fighting for their spot on the 53-man roster.

While many of the positions are secured, which is often the case for a defending Super Bowl champion team, there are still going to be some interesting battles. That being the case, here are four players who enter the final preseason game who are on the chopping block and need to stand out to save their spot.

Logan Brown, OT

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Logan Brown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There haven't been many standouts among the reserve offensive linemen, so almost any of them could be mentioned here. That said, Logan Brown has been having a rough preseason.

This past week, he gave up a sack on third down and was called for two penalties in the game. Brown had three in their first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, giving him five in just two games. That's going to be tough to overcome with only one game left in the preseason.

Jared Ivey, EDGE

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jared Ivey reacts during Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jared Ivey made the roster as an undrafted free agent a year ago, but might not have a spot in 2026. Ivey had just 10 snaps as a rookie, and this offseason, the Seahawks were experimenting with him on the defensive line. While that might have helped prove his versatility, he still hasn't done enough to secure his place on the roster. Ivey needs to put together a good game against the Chiefs this week to avoid being among the many unfortunate players who are released ahead of Week 1.

Noah Igbinoghene, CB

Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Seattle wasn't overly active in free agency this year, choosing to find veteran players who could fill significant roles. Noah Igbinoghene was one of those signings, and he's known for his talent in the slot. Unfortunately for him, he's now part of a very crowded secondary.

The addition of Trevon Diggs has pushed several players down the depth chart and Igbinoghene could be in danger of being released. His versatility to play outside and in the slot will help him, but he's not a lock by any means.

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nehemiah Pritchett is in a similar boat as Igbinoghene. The presence of Diggs has him firmly on the bubble, although he doesn't have the experience in the slot to help him land a spot. That said, he and Igbinoghene could very well be fighting for the final spot in the secondary.

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