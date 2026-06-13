Position Switch for Seahawks’ Jared Ivey Might Benefit Him

The Seattle Seahawks are making many changes to their roster and creating different roles for their players. One of the more undervalued changes on day one of mandatory mini-camps is the potential position change for second-year veteran Jared Ivey. He was shown practicing with the defensive line as opposed to working out with the edge rushers, which is where he has been for his rookie season. This should be one big push for Ivey to make the 53-man roster as opposed to just missing out.

Why Ivey Got the Switch

Seattle Seahawks linebackers Connor O'Toole (57) and Jared Ivey (51) try to block a field goal by Green Bay Packers place kicker Brandon McManus (17) during their final preseason game on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into the offseason, the Seahawks had a firm idea of the edge rushers they knew would be serious contributors. That solid edge rusher group grew more with the free agent addition of Dante Fowler Jr. This move solidified more aggressive veteran support in the Seahawks’ pass rush, but it also left some players like Ivey with a less likely chance of making the 53-man roster. The Seahawks needed to open up the pass rush from the opposite side of the edge rushers.

Ivey has been a reliable pass rusher since his collegiate years at Ole Miss. In his final two years with Ole Miss, Ivey accumulated 88 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles. Ivey has the power and the size at 6-6, 274 pounds to be a good strongside defensive end. He does, however, lack the speed and explosive burst to come off the line from a two-point stance and beat offensive tackles off the edge. He is a much more efficient pass rush and run stopper with his motor and his physicality.

Ivey More Likely to Get a Roster Spot?

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi defensive lineman Jared Ivey (DL51) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ivey switching to the defensive line is much more suitable to his skill set as a physical rusher than as an elusive one. This makes the transition from a standup edge/outside linebacker to the defensive much simpler. Instead of competing for a roster spot against former Pro-Bowls, he will have to prove he is more consistent and valuable than other raw players like Mike Morris, who is entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal.

Ivey has a more likely chance to make the 53-man roster at his more natural position. He will, however, have to be more explosive off the snap in order to make a more convincing case that belongs on Gamedays. Ivey has only played 25 snaps in his rookie season, but there is a lot of pressure on him as other former undrafted young players are making their statements for a roster spot. Before too long, the Seahawks will turn to the NFL Draft or inquire of a veteran via trade or free agency.

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