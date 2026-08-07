4 Unexpected Players Turning Heads at Seahawks Training Camp

Training camp is moving along for the Seattle Seahawks, and fans have been given an inside look this year thanks to the presence of HBO's Hard Knocks crew.

This past Tuesday was the debut of that show, and we got a quick glimpse at some of the top players on the team. We saw Sam Darnold preparing for the season now that he has a Super Bowl ring. There was also a glimpse of the leadership provided by veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Even without HBO, there's been plenty to follow during training camp for the defending champions. That includes keeping an eye on the following four players who have been breakout stars that no one saw coming.

Elijah Arroyo, TE

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the 50th overall pick in last year's draft, Elijah Arroyo was expected to be a big part of the offensive puzzle for Seattle. That wasn't the case as he was unable to surpass A.J. Barner as the starter. Arroyo finished his rookie campaign with 15 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown.

Arroyo has his eyes on a big leap in year two and has been putting in the work during camp. Lee Vowell of 12th Man Rising says he's playing so well that he could become a feared player in the NFL. Arroyo is blossoming under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and is winning against defenders with his size and speed. If he continues to put it all together, Arroyo could turned out to be an incredibly versatile weapon for the Seahawks.

Anthony Bradford, G

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, Anthony Bradford was a hot name, but for all the wrong reasons. Seen as the weak link on the offensive line, Bradford was expected to be replaced. Seattle didn't make that a priority, however, with rookie fifth-round pick Beau Stephens being his only competition.

Despite being a Day 3 pick, Stephens was expected to compete with Bradford, but there hasn't been much of a competition. Bradford is playing with much more confidence and has been one of the top surprises in camp. He still needs to prove he can do it in the regular season, but this has been a fantastic start for Bradford.

Tory Horton, WR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton runs a route during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tory Horton had his rookie campaign cut short due to a shin injury. Horton wasn't sure if he would be 100 percent when training camp kicked off, but his health hasn't been an issue. He's not only a full participant, but has made some impressive plays including a sideline grab that made the rounds on social media early in camp.

Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. reacts during the second half against the Utah Utes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as Tory Horton has impressed, he's not the only young wideout turning heads in Seattle. Rookie sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr. has been one of the many bright spots on offense for the Seahawks thus far.

The receiver room is crowded, which will make it tough for Henderson to find a spot on the 53-man roster. That said, Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener recently wrote how Henderson is standing out on special teams. He added that the rookie has experience as a return man, and while Rashid Shaheed has that roll locked down, Henderson's versatility could be his key to making the roster as a rookie.