Seahawks' Tory Horton Shares Hopeful Injury Update at Training Camp

Tory Horton was off to a hot start for the Seattle Seahawks during his rookie season. In eight games, he hauled in 13 receptions for 161 yards, which might not seem like a major impact, but that changes when you realize he had five touchdowns receptions in those eight games as well.

Horton was also standing out as a punt returner, gaining 238 yards on 16 returns. He also set a franchise-record with a 95-yard touchdown return. Unfortunately, his season came to a premature end when he suffered a lower leg injury, which was shrouded in some mystery.

At the time of his injury, head coach Mike Macdonald simply said it was a shin injury with very little detail. More information is now available as Horton gave an update during training camp, saying he had a crack in his tibia. He's now healed up, although he's easing into work during practices. Horton is also making sure to enjoy every moment, especially since it can be taken away in a hurry.

"It's a blessing to be back on the field," Horton said Friday via ESPN's Brady Henderson. "Just trying to take in every moment because just like last year, you never know when it could be cut short."

Tory Horton will need to fight for snaps

Seattle Seahawks WR Tory Horton catches a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil watches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Horton was able to beat out veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the WR3 spot. This season, he won't be able to slide right back into that role. Seattle traded for Rashid Shaheed at the deadline in 2025, and then signed him to a three-year extension worth $51 million. Shaheed joins a receiving corps that already has 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba and veteran Cooper Kupp.

That means Horton is going to be fighting for the WR4 spot, and will need to force his way onto the field during games. It's also going to be harder for him to make an impact on special teams.

Shaheed stepped into the role of punt returner and kick returner when he arrived and had a touchdown as a kick returner as well as one as a punt returner during the regular season. He added a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown in the Seahawks' win over the San Francisco 49ers during the postseason.

For the Seahawks, this is a good problem to have. For Horton, he just seems grateful to be healthy enough to find himself back on the field and helping his teammates.

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