Anthony Bradford Leads Seahawks' Right Guard Competition Early in Training Camp

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Anthony Bradford is going into the final year of his rookie contract after three seasons with the Seahawks.

Bradford has gone through some ups and downs when it pertains to his performance. The fourth-year pro is viewed as the weak link of the offensive line, but he is off to a strong start in training camp so far.

ESPN insider Brady Henderson notes that Bradford has looked very strong in practices so far. He has beaten strong defensive linemen in one-on-one battles, including Rylie Mills and Byron Murphy II, thus making him the in-house candidate to win the starting job at this point during training camp.

Anthony Bradford Impressing Early in Training Camp

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The time is now or never for Bradford as he goes into the final season of his four-year rookie deal that he signed in 2023. Bradford started all 17 games last season for the Seahawks, but he was one of the worst offensive guards in the league.

As a run blocker, Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 54.7, which placed him at number 57 among qualified guards. He was worse as a pass blocker, finishing 76th out of 81 guards with a 40.8 grade. Overall, Bradford was ranked 70th out of 81 guards in the NFL, and it's a clear weak spot for the Seahawks on offense.

Many expect the Seahawks to part ways with Bradford after the 2026 season, especially after the team selected Beau Stephens out of Iowa in the fifth round of the draft. Stephens is viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Bradford, and he could earn the starting job as early as Week 1.

I believe the Seahawks should give Bradford a chance, especially if he is playing well in training camp. The experience of being on a Super Bowl-winning team shouldn't go unnoticed. The Seahawks should let him start the season off at right guard and give Stephens a chance to learn and develop behind him. If Bradford struggles during the season, they have a viable replacement.

Bradford and the Seahawks will play their first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sat. August 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field in Seattle.

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