49ers biggest weakness may be just what the doctor ordered for Sam Darnold

The pressure on Seattle’s Sam Darnold to deliver a big performance in a defining moment is well established ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes regular-season finale against the 49ers in Santa Clara.

Fortunately for Darnold and the Seahawks, that pressure may be louder than the actual pass rush he’ll face from San Francisco’s defense.

First, the problem: Darnold's passing efficiency is down over the last 5 games in nearly every statistical measure, and at first glance the primary culprit would appear to be pressure. Through the Seahawks’ first 11 games, Darnold was sacked just 11 times. Over the last five, he’s been taken down 14 times. Meanwhile, his turnovers have seemingly risen week-to-week and he currently leads the league in that department.

But for all the much-deserved credit 49er defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is getting for keeping his unit competitive through a rash of key injuries (Fred Warner and Nick Bosa being the most notable), San Francisco simply does not pressure the quarterback.

The numbers are stark:

CATEGORY TOTAL NFL RANK Total Sacks 18 32nd Pressure Rate 22.5% 31st QB Hit Rate 8.9% 32nd Pass Rush Win Rate 30% 29th

Furthermore, during the broadcast of the 49ers dramatic 42-38 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday, NBC analyst Chris Collinsworth referred to Saleh's defensive approach as "vanilla," and that's reflected in the number of times he calls a blitz - or doesn't. Indeed, San Francisco's 22.7% is the third-lowest in the league.

The late-season collapse Darnold experienced last year in Minnesota, where he was largely blamed for his poor performance leading to ugly losses to Detroit in the season finale and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild card round, occurred under a barrage of pressure from the Lions and Rams respectively. He's unlikely to face similar heat this Saturday in Santa Clara.

What comes next will be up to him.

