The Seattle Seahawks have officially hired their fourth offensive coordinator in four seasons with the hire of Brian Fleury. He has been one of the top rising offensive coaches in the last few seasons, and he comes from an established coaching staff under head coach Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks likely feel like they can keep Fleury as their top offensive coach for the long haul after so many coaching turnovers. There are different ways that Fleury can utilize this Seahawks’ offense that finished the regular season ranked third in the league in points per game (28.4) while also ranking in the top ten in passing and rushing offense.

Seattle’s offense, as a whole, benefits from a new established leader, but three players benefit in a significant way with the addition of Fleury.

Tight end AJ Barner

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) celebrates after a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first player the hire benefits is AJ Barner, who is coming off a solid back half to the season, including the playoffs. In the final eight games of the season, Barner has 31 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest game was in the Seahawks' 21-19 Week 11 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams, where he caught 10 receptions on 11 targets for 70 yards. He caught the Seahawks' only offensive touchdown in their 29-13 win in Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots.

Barner has the athleticism, the mentality, and the potential to become one of the league's top tight ends. In comes Fleury, who has been coaching 49ers' star tight end George Kittle since the 2022 season. He has also helped turn Jake Tonges into a potential great weapon for the 49ers.

Fleury can give Barner and the rest of the tight end group, including young players who love to block, the tools to succeed. Barner is a player who loves to run-block as much as he catches the ball, thus being the perfect first-string tight end for Fleury.

Quarterback Sam Darnold

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A change in offensive coordinators will always be tough on the quarterback. Luckily for Sam Darnold, he worked with Fleury in 2023. While Fleury was still only a tight ends coach for San Francisco at the time, he has been able to be there for Darnold to take a step back and learn better quarterback development, which he didn't receive with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

While the Seahawks will have a reliable deep passing game, Fleury will likely install more dynamic and aggressive plays from short to mid-range. Darnold became more consistent throughout the season in connecting with pass-catchers from mid-range plays that are not designed.

Darnold won't have to worry about utilizing the passing game too much with Fleury likely creating a multiple-back system.

Running back Kenneth Walker III

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of the Seahawks’ potential running game under Fleury, Kenneth Walker will get a chance to be a top-tier running back with a potential run-heavy offense. One of the biggest critiques of Klint Kubiak, now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, was the way he utilized Walker and Zach Charbonnet.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter of the regular season that the Seahawks were generating a top-tier rushing offense, and Walker was becoming a star. Fleury will likely stabilize the running game with the Seahawks, much like he did with the 49ers.

The biggest challenge is to re-sign Walker to a contract extension, but it is clear that both the Seahawks and Walker want to continue this relationship to the fullest extent.

RELATED: Buy the new Seahawks championship commemorative Sports Illustrated cover

More Seahawks on SI stories

Sam Darnold's Story is not Closed, but Remains Open for Another Title

Why the Seahawks Are Perfectly Positioned to Assemble a Dynasty

Seahawks 2026 Mock Draft Picks Impact EDGE Despite Medical Red Flags

Ten Players to Watch This Offseason As The Seahawks Clear Cap Space