5 Burning Questions Ahead of Seahawks vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are putting their finishing touches on their preparation ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals.

To learn more about the opponent's current state of affairs, we spoke with Arizona Cardinals On SI publisher Donnie Druin.

What was the main reason behind the Cardinals’ Week 1 win against the Chargers?

It was truly the first time in what's felt like an eternity where the Cardinals played complementary football. Arizona scored 26 points in an impressive debut for offensive mastermind Mike LaFleur while defensively, their biggest question mark, answered the bell by only allowing 14 points with multiple turnovers forced. The Cardinals were able to move the ball well and kept Los Angeles' potent offense on the sideline.

Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price were college teammates that will face off together for the first time in the NFL. How has Love looked this offseason and what are you expecting from him in the game?

Love has looked everything like you'd want a third overall pick to be. The running back tag gave him and the Cardinals plenty of flack, though he's emerging as a true playmaker who can impact both the run and pass. Truth be told, LaFleur doesn't seem intent on rolling Love out as a bellcow back, though Love is one week healthier from a prior ankle sprain and should get around 15 touches while Tyler Allgeier handles the rest.

Who is a defensive X factor for the Cardinals?

NFC West fans know Walter Nolen, Josh Sweat, Budda Baker, etc. — though Mack Wilson Sr. sometimes gets lost in the mix on a national level. The Cardinals' defense took a significant nosedive after he exited with injury last season.

Wilson's athleticism, leadership and green dot duties in Arizona's defense was an immediate boost to the lineup in Week 1, and his versatility to drop into pass coverage and make plays across the front seven is coveted by defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

What is one thing people should know about the Cardinals that cannot be found in a box score?

I actually wrote a story on this (shameless plug here) but Arizona ran Cover 6 more than any other team in Week 1, barely edging Seattle. The Cardinals essentially run two different coverages at once in hopes of fooling quarterbacks, though sometimes it can be leaky if communication breaks down. I'm intrigued to see if the Seahawks catch on this thanks to their own utilization.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Seahawks 20, Cardinals 17. This is going to be another early season NFC West clash that comes down to a late field goal.

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