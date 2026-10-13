5 Key Things to Know About Seahawks vs. Broncos in Week 6

Five weeks into the 2026 season, both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos are right where they were a year ago at this time. Both Mike Macdonald’s club and Sean Payton’s squad are off to 3-2 starts this past season. Of course, while the Seahawks went onto to capture their second Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara, the Broncos were knocked off at home by the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

This season to date, it’s been somewhat hard to get a gauge on both clubs. The fact is that the Seahawks are already two games behind the first-place San Francisco 49ers, who they fell to on Sunday at Lumen Field, 32-29.

Meanwhile, despite Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Payton’s team trails the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

Seahawks vs. Broncos History

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a time where these teams were AFC West rivals (1977-2001). There was also a Super Sunday in which these franchises were combatants—Seattle pummeling Peyton Manning and company at MetLife Stadium in Super Bowl XLVIII, 43-8.

Thursday night will mark the third time in five seasons that the clubs will meet, with the Seahawks winning both games at home in 2022 (17-16) and in ’24 (26-20). As for the last time the teams met in the Mile High City, the Broncos came away with a 27-24 victory in 2018.

Seahawks bitten by the turnover bug again

What a turn of events before halftime 😱@SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mz5QVBRjhE — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

In three wins this season, Macdonald’s club has committed a combined two turnovers. In a pair of losses, the ‘Hawks has given up the ball seven times—two of those miscues returned/recovered for scores. Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown seven TD passes and been picked off five times the last three weeks.

Despite owning a winning record, Payton’s team has been outscored on the season, 111-97. Both of the Broncos’ losses come by double digits, while each of their three wins have been by seven points or less. Keep an eye on the first 30 minutes as Denver have been doubled up in the first half by a 46-23 score.

Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is human??



Seahawks turnover on downs on the next play and fall to 3-2.pic.twitter.com/ktRF9VkB0d — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

For the fourth time this season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished a game with 100-plus receiving yards and at least one score. He was targeted eight times and snared five passes for 102 yards and one TD in the loss to the Niners. But it was a catch he didn’t make in the fourth quarter that was the topic of questions.

The Broncos have led the NFL in sacks each of the past two seasons. They amassed 63 quarterback traps in 2024 and a year ago, corralled opposing signal-callers a total of 68 times. This season, they’ve totaled 13 sacks in five games, led by defensive end Zach Allen (4.0) and two-time Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto (3.0).

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