3 Observations After Seahawks Loss vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are back in the loss column after falling to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 by a score of 32-29.

The Seahawks held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but they surrendered two scores, which ultimately cost them the win at home. Here are three key observations from the game.

Sam Darnold ... Yikes!

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Seahawks' run game in disarray, Sam Darnold has to play flawlessly as the team's starting quarterback. In the last three weeks, he hasn't really done that. Darnold threw an interception for the third straight game, marking five in the first five weeks. His two turnovers were a big catalyst behind the team's loss.

What made Darnold so successful in the Seahawks' playoff run last season was that he was able to take care of the football. If he is able to do that, the Seahawks' defense should be able to do enough to carry them to victory.

Unfortunately, his interceptions came at inopportune moments, which gave San Francisco short fields. One of them came in the first quarter, which opened up the scoring for the game. Emanuel Wilson fumbled in the second quarter, which also led to a quick touchdown for the Niners. It isn't just on Darnold, but as the quarterback, he is going to shoulder the bulk of the responsibility.

Byron Murphy II is a Beast

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II rushes against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In brighter news, third-year defensive tackle Byron Murphy II sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy twice and established his dominance throughout the game. Players like Murphy are going to make the Seahawks defense incredibly difficult to go up against week in and week out.

As the season goes along and offenses begin to deteriorate due to injury and fatigue, defenses will grow stronger. Murphy will be a big reason why if he can stay healthy.

It's Not Time to Hit the Panic Button ... Yet

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is seen prior to the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's easy to look at this loss as a massive disappointment because the Seahawks aren't accustomed to losing very often, there is a grain of salt to be had. That's because they did play the 49ers, who are one of just two teams that have accumulated five wins in the first five weeks.

This is one of their tougher games on the schedule, and when the Niners came to Seattle last season, they also took the loss. The Seahawks learned from their mistakes and were able to come back and win in Week 18 in a must-win situation and again in the playoffs.

This won't be the last time they face off against the Niners. They'll get one more shot at them at the end of November, right after Thanksgiving, in a game they should be well prepared to win and get revenge.

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