If the defending Super Bowl champions have any intention of catching the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, coming away with a victory this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium is pretty much a must.

Back in Week 5 at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks came up short against Kyle Shanahan’s club. After a 2-0 start this season, Mike Macdonald’s dropped four of their next six games. The ‘Hawks have bounced back in their last two outings and knocked off the Cardinals and Raiders, and have had ax extra week to prepare for the team with the best record in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the resurgent Los Angeles Rams, winners of five straight games, have moved past the Seahawks in the division standings. Fortunately, Macdonald and company still have two games this season against Sean McVay’s squad.

On Sunday, quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to return after missing the previous two games. On the other hand, the Niners could be without their starting field general Brock Purdy (ankle). That means Mac Jones could get the nod at Santa Clara this weekend.

Seahawks vs. 49ers History

WHAAAAAT IS HAPPENING?!? 😱



ANOTHER Seahawks fumble and the 49ers jump on it in the end zone 🤯



19+ pic.twitter.com/UNkQfu4xVI — PlayNow Sports (@PlayNowSports) October 11, 2026

Under Kyle Shanahan and including a pair of postseason meetings, it’s the Seahawks that have the one-game edge (11-10) dating back to 2017. However, dating back to 2022, this series has pretty much belonged to the 49ers thanks to eight victories in the clubs’ last 11 clashes.

Back in Week 5 at Lumen Field, San Francisco outlasted the defending Super Bowl champions, 32-29, in a sloppy affair in which the 49ers (3) and Seahawks (4) combined for seven turnovers. Now Kyle Shanahan’s club looks to sweep this series for the first time since 2023.

Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold still trying to solve 49ers’ defense

What a start for the 49ers defense.



Jaden Dugger sacks Sam Darnold, then Renardo Green picks off Sam Darnold at the 18 yard line. Second INT of the season for Renardo. He got Matthew Stafford in week one.#49ers pic.twitter.com/fx3BE5P7AF — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) October 11, 2026

Including last season’s playoff clash, Sam Darnold will be facing the 49ers for the fifth time since joining the Seahawks in 2025. In the four previous meetings, he’s combined to complete 66-of-95 throws for just 667 yards and two TD passes compared to three turnovers. Darnold has been also been sacked 10 times.

If Brock Purdy (ankle) is unable to go, six-year pro Mac Jones would get the start for the NFC West leaders. A season ago, the 15th overall pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL draft played 11 games and made eight starts for the 49ers. Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 scores and six interceptions, plus lost two fumbles.

Keep an Eye on 49ers’ TE George Kittle

After this touchdown George Kittle dropped the ball, slipped, picked it up, and spiked it off of himself😂



49ers lead the Vikings 7-0. pic.twitter.com/UCsuadsNFh — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) November 23, 2026

A season ago, only the Minnesota Vikings (30) committed more turnovers than Mike Macdonald’s eventual Super Bowl LX champions. The Seahawks have given up the ball 16 times in 10 games, nine of those Sam Darnold’s interceptions. Meanwhile, five other players have combined to lose seven fumbles.

A year ago, he missed six regular-season games. He faced the Eagles in the wild card round but did not play a week later when the team fell at Seattle in the divisional playoffs. In 10 games in 2026, 49ers’ tight end George Kittle leads San Francisco with 47 catches, 591 receiving yards, and seven touchdown grabs.

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