Seattle Seahawks 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Super Bowl LX Edition

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX as they look to capture their second Lombardi trophy.

It's been a huge turnaround for the Seahawks, who turned the page on legendary coach Pete Carroll just two seasons ago. Mike Macdonald took over and has turned them into one of the more elite defenses, helping them win 14 games and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

General manager John Schneider has done well building the roster, and there's no reason to think he won't continue to stack talent. We attempt to do exactly that with our 7-round NFL mock draft, Super Bowl LX edition.

Round 1, Pick 32: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson Tigers DE T.J. Parker in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Tigers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If one of the top offensive linemen, such as Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane is available, that should be the pick. That's not the case in this mock, so Seattle takes T.J. Parker out of Clemson.

One of the standouts from the Senior Bowl, Parker has the talent to go much higher than pick No. 32. The problem is that his production fell off in 2025, leading to a slide. That winds up being a win for the Seahawks, as they get a young defensive end that Macdonald can turn into a star.

Round 2, Pick 64: Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Christian Teague rushes as Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew blocks. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With their second round pick, the Seahawks address the interior of their line with Auburn's Connor Lew. Already pro ready, Lew isn't the most powerful center, but he has an incredibly high football IQ and is technically sound.

Seattle got more from Jalen Sundell this season than expected, but Lew is still a massive upgrade. If they can land a decent right guard, the O-line could become much more dependable.

Round 3, Pick 96: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III defends in coverage during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ideally, Seattle will get a cornerback before now, but landing Will Lee III in Round 3 would still be a win. Lee has excellent size and arm length and while he can stand to improve his technique, he has more than enough traits to work with.

Round 6, Pick 186: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Miami Hurricanes S Jakobe Thomas against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With their final pick in this mock, the Seahawks land Miami safety Jakobe Thomas. An older prospect who spent time at Middle Tennessee and Tennessee, Thomas is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety who plays with great physicality.

Known as more of a downhill player, he could find a role in the defense eventually, but would be an aggressive player capable of making an impact on special teams early in his career.

