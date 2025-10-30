AFC North squad linked to Seahawks CB Riq Woolen ahead of NFL trade deadline
After eight weeks of play, no team has allowed more total yards per game or more points per contest than the 3-5 Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, defense has been a problem for this talented club in recent seasons. They allowed the second-most total yards in 2023, and a year ago were 25th in total defense. Zac Taylor’s club comes off a 39-38 home loss to the then-winless New York Jets.
In eight games, the Bengals have surrendered 407.9 total yards per game and 253 points (31.6). The team has allowed 29 offensive touchdowns, 19 through the air. It’s that latter problem that may be an area that Cincinnati addresses before next week’s NFL trade deadline—which is Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 pm ET.
So who could the Bengals make a move on by next week? ESPN’s Seth Walder chose much-maligned Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback Riq Woolen. “Last year, Notre Dame played more man coverage than any other FBS team under defensive coordinator Al Golden, who is now with Cincinnati. The Bengals have slightly leaned to more zone this season, but adding Woolen would allow Golden to play more man coverage. He also would make a good cornerback pairing with DJ Turner.”
A fifth-round pick in 2022 from Texas-San Antonio, Woolen was a Pro Bowler as a rookie when he tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions. In his first three NFL seasons, he totaled 11 picks, recovered five opponent’s fumbles, and was credited with 41 passes defensed—obviously showing a nose for the football.
In six games in 2025, he’s totaled 19 tackles, and three passes defensed, but does not have a takeaway. Woolen is currently Pro Football Focus’ 104th-ranked cornerback. As needy as the Bengals may be on defense, is the once-promising Woolen worth any draft choice?
More Seahawks on SI stories
Experts predict dangerous setup for meme treatment in Seahawks-Commanders
Seahawks vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries for Week 9
Seattle Seahawks' defense gets more bad news after bye week
Seahawks sign dangerous kick returner, designate Christian Haynes to return