Seahawks' defense gets more bad news after bye week
The bye week was originally set to be a turning point for the Seattle Seahawks' defense, which has not been fully healthy since Week 1. While that might still be mostly true, head coach Mike Macdonald's hopes took a hit.
Macdonald told reporters that starting safety Julian Love, who hasn't played since Week 4, "suffered a setback" in his recovery from his hamstring injury, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. After originally being projected to return in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, Love may now miss that game.
Love has played in three games this season, totaling 18 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections. Ty Okada has filled in for Love, starting four games and totaling 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.
The Seahawks' defense has played well even without cornerback Devon Witherspoon, edge rusher Derick Hall and Love. But a full-strength Seahawks defense could be even better.
The good news for Seattle is that Witherspoon (knee) and Hall (oblique) are set to practice on Wednesday, and are trending toward a return. Wide receiver Dareke Young (hip) is not practicing, explaining the signing of kick returner Velus Jones Jr.
Those two players would still be a huge boost to the unit as they head into their Sunday night showdown with the Commanders. Washington (3-5) is banged up as well and may be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, but no game in the NFL is a gimme victory.
The Commanders have one of the best rushing attacks in the league, putting up 137.8 rush yards per game (T-3rd). Seattle, however, has the best run defense in the NFL so far this season, giving up just 75.7 yards on the ground per game.
If it becomes a ground-and-pound type of contest, the Seahawks should be in OK shape, regardless of injuries. But if Washington starts airing it out, that's when Seattle can become vulnerable.
