ESPN drops concerning scoop on possibility of Seahawks trading Riq Woolen
Trade rumors surrounding Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen won't simmer down until the trade deadline passes. The oft-maligned former Pro Bowler is still having his name floated in talks around the league ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler dropped more details on how those talks are going around the league, giving him a 50% chance to be traded. "Multiple league execs have Woolen earmarked as a strong trade candidate," per Fowler.
"They've been wanting to move him for a while," one executive said, per Fowler. "He doesn't fit what [Mike Macdonald] wants to do."
This report does add up, considering Woolen hasn't adopted the physical mindset of Seattle's new defense. He misses tackles often and lacks effort in the run game. Macdonald seemingly wants players who will give 100% on every snap, regardless of the toll it takes on the player.
However, the Seahawks' defense has been extremely banged up. Woolen himself has missed time, and top cornerback Devon Witherspoon has played in just two games this season. Josh Jobe has emerged as a good cover corner, but Woolen currently feels like a need — not a luxury.
Even if he leaves some plays on the field, Woolen is a better option than Nehemiah Pritchett or Shaquill Griffin. Derion Kendrick has been a surprise this season, but might not be ready to step into a full-time role. For all of Woolen's faults, he is still a unique combination of size and speed. That makes a big difference in coverage.
The Seahawks' defense is playing at an elite level even while they were shorthanded, and the potential return on a Woolen trade doesn't seem worth dealing him midseason. If the Seahawks keep him, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see them opt not to re-sign him this offseason. Then it's a net loss.
There are benefits to both options, but more potential downsides to trading Woolen. Seattle should only deal him for a premium price.
Woolen had six interceptions in 17 games as a rookie. He has just five picks in 37 games since, and overall hasn't replicated his first-year success in 2022.
