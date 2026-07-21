One Starting Job the Seahawks Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready for their season opener on September 9 against the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LX.

During that game, Anthony Bradford started for the Seahawks at right guard, but there are questions surrounding whether he will be in the same spot come Week 1 at the start of the 2026 season. Bradford is entering the final year of his contract, so the team decided to add some insurance behind him in fifth-round rookie Beau Stephens out of Iowa.

Stephens represents the future at the position for the Seahawks, but that future could be right now.

Bradford vs. Stephens at Right Guard is Key Position Battle to Watch

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into training camp, Bradford is the favorite to win the right guard job. He has been the starter at the position for the past three seasons, starting 38 contests for the Seahawks in that span. He started all 17 games last season for the Seahawks, suggesting that he could do the same in 2026.

However, Bradford has been inconsistent throughout his career, which is part of the reason why Seattle has yet to sign him to a contract extension despite only having one year remaining on his deal. Bradford had a pass-blocking grade of 40.8, according to Pro Football Focus, which placed him at number 76 out of 81 guards in the NFL. His run-blocking is better, but it still put him below average compared to most guards around the league.

The Seahawks will give Stephens a chance to come in and usurp his spot in the starting lineup. Stephens played in 41 games with the Hawkeyes over the past five seasons, which makes him incredibly experienced and ready to go for the next chapter of his football career.

Stephens will need time to develop, as every rookie does. If he proves to be someone that can contribute right away, the Seahawks might as well give him that opportunity to showcase his skills in hopes of getting better in the trenches.

Stephens is already at training camp getting ready to go after rookies reported over the weekend, but Bradford should arrive on July 24 along with the rest of his veteran teammates looking to defend their Super Bowl title.

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