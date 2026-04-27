Projecting the Seahawks' Week 1 Starters After the NFL Draft

All 32 teams in the league made moves to upgrade their rosters. The Seattle Seahawks were busier than anticipated during the 2026 NFL Draft, as they entered with only four picks but left with eight. They made moves to improve both sides of the field. While only one rookie is currently projected to start for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season, that doesn’t mean there won’t be other rookies taking the field. Several rookies will see the field and potentially show why general manager John Schneider remains one of the best drafters in the NFL.

Offense Could See Some Competition

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball for a touchdown while Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Quarterback - Sam Darnold

Running Back - Jadarian Price

Wide Receiver - Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Wide Receiver - Rashid Shaheed

Wide Receiver - Cooper Kupp

Tight End - AJ Barner

Left Tackle - Charles Cross

Left Guard - Grey Zabel

Center - Jalen Sundell

Right Guard - Anthony Bradford

Right Tacke - Abraham Lucas

Sam Darnold is going to remain the starting quarterback for the Seahawks, probably for a long time. He gets some help with the running game with the addition of running back Jadarian Price with the No. 32 overall pick. This was the best pick the Seahawks could've made, as he is an instant starter with great athleticism, solid speed, and can develop even more.

The rest of the offense remains the same from Super Bowl LX. Two of the three starters, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, are the top options with their new contracts. Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, and Abraham Lucas should feel safe about their jobs. Meanwhile, Jalen Sundell and Anthony Bradford are entering the final years of their contracts. The Seahawks drafted Bradford’s competition in Beau Stephens in the fifth round. Stephens has a lot of development to do this off-season, but if he improves significantly, he could take over at the starting right guard in Week 1.​

Defense Could Get a lot More Schemes

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) celebrates a pass interception during the first half against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle - Byron Murphy II

Defensive Tackle - Leonard Williams

Defensive End - DeMarcus Lawrence

Edge Rusher - Uchenna Nwosu

Linebacker - Ernest Jones IV

Linebacker - Drake Thomas

Nickel - Nick Emmanwori

Cornerback - Devon Witherspoon

Cornerback - Josh Jobe

Free Safety - Julian Love

Strong Safety - Ty Okada

Most of the starters from the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense, which finished the regular season with the best-ranked scoring defense, remain the same. The defensive line remains the same, with the exception of Deven Eastern from the seventh round as a depth player. Drake Thomas remains the player to start for the Seahawks next to Ernest Jones IV, but that doesn’t mean that Tyrice Knight won’t be sitting on the bench.

The Seahawks’ secondary got the most changes, outside of running back. The loss of Coby Bryant has allowed Ty Okada to step up as a full-time starter. He started 11 games last season, filling in for the injured Bryant and Julian Love, who looks to be back in Pro-Bowl shape. The Seahawks did add safety Bud Clark in the second round, who will back up the safety position and possibly play nickel.

Seattle validated cornerback Josh Jobe twice this offseason by giving him a three-year deal, but also showing he will start opposite Devon Witherspoon. Their new number three corner in Julian Neal has a lot of attributes that made Riq Woolen special. Nick Emmanwori will likely stay at nickel for a loaded cornerback group, but could see some action at safety or linebacker, depending on the schemes.

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