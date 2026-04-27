Projecting the Seahawks' Week 1 Starters After the NFL Draft
In this story:
All 32 teams in the league made moves to upgrade their rosters. The Seattle Seahawks were busier than anticipated during the 2026 NFL Draft, as they entered with only four picks but left with eight. They made moves to improve both sides of the field. While only one rookie is currently projected to start for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season, that doesn’t mean there won’t be other rookies taking the field. Several rookies will see the field and potentially show why general manager John Schneider remains one of the best drafters in the NFL.
Offense Could See Some Competition
Quarterback - Sam Darnold
Running Back - Jadarian Price
Wide Receiver - Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wide Receiver - Rashid Shaheed
Wide Receiver - Cooper Kupp
Tight End - AJ Barner
Left Tackle - Charles Cross
Left Guard - Grey Zabel
Center - Jalen Sundell
Right Guard - Anthony Bradford
Right Tacke - Abraham Lucas
Sam Darnold is going to remain the starting quarterback for the Seahawks, probably for a long time. He gets some help with the running game with the addition of running back Jadarian Price with the No. 32 overall pick. This was the best pick the Seahawks could've made, as he is an instant starter with great athleticism, solid speed, and can develop even more.
The rest of the offense remains the same from Super Bowl LX. Two of the three starters, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, are the top options with their new contracts. Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, and Abraham Lucas should feel safe about their jobs. Meanwhile, Jalen Sundell and Anthony Bradford are entering the final years of their contracts. The Seahawks drafted Bradford’s competition in Beau Stephens in the fifth round. Stephens has a lot of development to do this off-season, but if he improves significantly, he could take over at the starting right guard in Week 1.
Defense Could Get a lot More Schemes
Defensive Tackle - Byron Murphy II
Defensive Tackle - Leonard Williams
Defensive End - DeMarcus Lawrence
Edge Rusher - Uchenna Nwosu
Linebacker - Ernest Jones IV
Linebacker - Drake Thomas
Nickel - Nick Emmanwori
Cornerback - Devon Witherspoon
Cornerback - Josh Jobe
Free Safety - Julian Love
Strong Safety - Ty Okada
Most of the starters from the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense, which finished the regular season with the best-ranked scoring defense, remain the same. The defensive line remains the same, with the exception of Deven Eastern from the seventh round as a depth player. Drake Thomas remains the player to start for the Seahawks next to Ernest Jones IV, but that doesn’t mean that Tyrice Knight won’t be sitting on the bench.
The Seahawks’ secondary got the most changes, outside of running back. The loss of Coby Bryant has allowed Ty Okada to step up as a full-time starter. He started 11 games last season, filling in for the injured Bryant and Julian Love, who looks to be back in Pro-Bowl shape. The Seahawks did add safety Bud Clark in the second round, who will back up the safety position and possibly play nickel.
Seattle validated cornerback Josh Jobe twice this offseason by giving him a three-year deal, but also showing he will start opposite Devon Witherspoon. Their new number three corner in Julian Neal has a lot of attributes that made Riq Woolen special. Nick Emmanwori will likely stay at nickel for a loaded cornerback group, but could see some action at safety or linebacker, depending on the schemes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —
Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.Follow MichaelHanich