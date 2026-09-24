Backup QB Rankings: Where's Seahawks' Drew Lock?

The Seattle Seahawks are one of four teams that have gone with a different starting quarterback than they had originally intended going into the season.

Sam Darnold suffered a glute injury on the opening drive of the team's Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots, thrusting Lock into the fire right away. It took Lock a little bit to get his feet wet against the Pats, but he soared in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's a look at where Lock ranks compared to the other backup quarterbacks this season.

5. Cooper Rush, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush rushes during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, Rush is going to slot in at the No. 4 spot, but he was also given the toughest set of circumstances. Rush signed with the Falcons right at the start of training camp and was the third-string quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Penix is recovering from a torn ACL, so there was some doubt about whether he could start the season for Atlanta.

Tagovailoa was expected to be the starter right up until the team's season opener, when he suffered an oblique injury. Rush drew the start and immediately struggled, completing just 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions in the team's first two games, both of which were losses.

4. Jameis Winston, New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston leaves the field at the end of a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winston was also thrown into an unfavorable situation, similar to Lock. Winston stepped into the starting lineup after an in-game injury. Jaxson Dart hurt his knee on the team's opening drive in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

During the game, Winston struggled mightily, completing just 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and an interception. Perhaps the shock of being thrown into a game on the road without much warning prompted that performance, or the fact that the Rams were coming in with a chip on their shoulder after losing by 20 points in Week 1.

Either way, Winston has some work to do if he wants to move up the ladder. Luckily for him, he'll have all season to try and do that for the Giants.

3. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will face off against Marcus Mariota when the team visits the Commanders in Week 3. Mariota jumped into Washington's Week 2 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

As a strong veteran, Mariota looked the part in the team's second half against the Cowboys. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, outgaining starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who left the game with an elbow injury that could sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Mariota started eight games for the Commanders last season, but there's reason to believe he could have more than that in 2026.

2. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz passes the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wentz stepped in for the Minnesota Vikings after Kyler Murray suffered a concussion in the team's season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Wentz went on to throw for three touchdowns after completing 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards in a 39-20 comeback victory over the Packers. The following week, he struggled a bit in the rainy, Windy City weather, completing just 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards against the Chicago Bears. Minnesota came out on top with a 9-3 victory.

Carson Wentz will reclaim his backseat in Week 3, as Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Murray has to perform well, though, or there may be a quarterback controversy brewing in the Twin Cities.

1. Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of the five backup quarterbacks who have played significant snaps this season, Lock has looked the best.

While his start against the Patriots was shaky, he ultimately came through in the clutch when it mattered most, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter and leading the team to victory. The defense definitely helped him out, as they did in Week 2 against the Cardinals, when Lock's three touchdowns made it look like he could have been the starter if we didn't know any better.

The key to being a successful backup quarterback is ensuring that the results don't vary. The Seahawks are 2-0, and Lock has been part of the reason why.

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