Seahawks Are 'Optimistic' Sam Darnold Could Return Soon

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is optimistic about starting quarterback Sam Darnold's return from injury sooner rather than later.

Following an effortless 31-7 road win over the Arizona Cardinals, Macdonald claimed Darnold could be practicing as soon as this week. Macdonald is happy about how Darnold is recovering from his glute injury suffered on the first drive in the team's 13-10 Week 1 win over the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch.

"We're optimistic. We'll see. I mean I think there's a chance that he comes back and practices at some point (this week). ... The timetable has shifted quite drastically, frankly," Macdonald said to reporters in Glendale.

Seattle will travel to D.C. in Week 3 to take on the Washington Commanders, who lost their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, to an elbow injury.

If they have to rely on Drew Lock, the Seahawks will be in good hands dueling against Daniels' understudy Marcus Mariota. There's a clear gap between both teams' QB2s.

Drew Lock Keeps Offense on Schedule in Dominant Week 2 Effort

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock looks to throw in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the 11 days between his emergency fill-in effort and the Cardinals game, Lock locked in.

Against Arizona, Lock was masterful.

Though most of his 19 completions were on short crossing routes, and 155 of his 235 passing yards came after a Jaxon Smith-Njigba reception, Lock completed 73% of his passes and kept the offense on schedule.

Lock had 9.04 yards per pass attempt. Most importantly, Lock didn't turn the ball over against the Cardinals.

There's no need to rush Darnold back. Lock looked like a capable QB1 during his first start since January 2025.

Seahawks Won't Have QB Controversy With Darnold and Lock

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball to quarterback Drew Lock | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There won't be any quarterback controversy. The moment Darnold is ready to return to defend the Super Bowl crown he helped the team nab, Lock will assume his backup role again.

Lock loves Seattle and has a sentimental attachment, but he knows he likely just helped his own business by dominating in his start.

The Malik Willis free agency path is one Lock is likely hoping to go down. It's lucrative at the end of the tunnel when you prove yourself in limited reps filling in for a high-priced starter.

For now, though, Lock is clearly ready to be the man if Darnold can't go. If Darnold can, Lock will be ready to play the same supporting role that ended with a ring on his finger this past February.

It's a win-win scenario for Macdonald, who doesn't seem able to lose these days anyway.

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