Is Zach Charbonnet Playing in His Final Year in Seattle?

This upcoming 2026 NFL Season will be a big season for many players on the Seattle Seahawks. Some players are playing under the final year of their deal and they are trying to make a great impression to get a better contract from the Seahawks next offseason. Among the players in the final year of their deal is running back Zach Charbonnet.

In just three seasons, Charbonnet has become a reliable and efficient player in certain packages. He has stepped up exceptionally as the No. 2 running back. With Charbonnet entering the final year of his deal, there is the concern that he might be playing in his final season with the Seahawks.

Why Charbonnet is at a Disadvantage this Season

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charbonnet is entering the final year of his deal with the Seahawks, but he has a disadvantage this season by missing a portion of it due to injury. He is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the NFC Divisional Round 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It is a key reason why running back Kenneth Walker III had a Super Bowl MVP run, then left for another team for money. It’s another reason why the Seahawks drafted Jadarian Price in the first round, 32nd overall pick, in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It is not known when Charbonnet will return from his ACL injury, but the team can’t afford to rush him back. He also can't afford to rush himself back to risk further damage. He could at least miss half of the season and the Seahawks would be lucky enough to get him back in time for the regular season. That being said, it is unfortunate for him to miss a portion of the season while he is in the final year of his rookie deal. It’s not a lot of opportunities for him to validate a wealthy contract, which could cause him to be open for free agency.

How Could Charbonnet Turn it Around

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charbonnet is likely to come back in the middle or near the end of the season. If he returns healthy and ready, he will provide a good reinforcement for the Seahawks’ offense. He should still have some power and athleticism once he returns. By the middle or late in the season, Price, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson could have some wear and tear. Charbonnet can be a significant boost to Seattle’s running game and in the passing block with his blocking.

There is the concern for Charbonnet that Price is playing at an offensive rookie of the year level. The Seahawks’ offensive line is more developed and experienced. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is also making a lot of the schemes more accessible to Price’s talent. The Seahawks might make Price the top option and could easily look for a second back on their roster, the 2027 NFL Draft, or free agency next offseason. A lot of it will depend on Charbonnet’s devotion to the Seahawks, which he has more than Walker.