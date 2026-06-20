Boom or Bust Season for Seahawks’ Nehemiah Pritchett

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense took a big step up this past season from great to elite. The Dark Side Defense has shown to be more physically aggressive with their pass rush as opposed to the secondary of the Legion of Boom. This secondary has shown to be aggressive and efficient, but they have a chance to get better thanks to the youth of their players. The Seahawks possess great depth and talented playmakers across the secondary. This season, there will be players asked to step up. Among them is third-year backup cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, who might be a surprise cut candidate.

From College to the Seahawks

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson (19) is hit by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pritchett was a five-year contributor for the Auburn Tigers. He saw the field in six games in his freshman season, but he saw his first start in 2020. Pritchett became a full-time starter in the 2021 season while also engaging as a returner. In five seasons, he accumulated 115 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, 26 pass breakups, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. The Seahawks took Pritchett in the fifth round, 136th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, to help provide depth and to develop into a potentially key defensive back.

Pritchett has played scarcely throughout his 27 games played in his two years. He started one game in 2024 as he allowed six receptions for 59 yards, a touchdown and a 147.2 passer rating in a 34-14 win at the Atlanta Falcons. This past season, he served as the backup behind Devon Witherspoon and played on special teams. Pritchett accounted for 14 total tackles, 11 solo tackles and two pass breakups.

What Pritchett Brings to the Seahawks

The Seahawks like to utilize a variety of different defenders on their team. One key aspect of cornerbacks is that they must be highly efficient in man and zone coverage. Pritchett is a highly man-coverage defensive back who can stay with his assigned receiver and make big pass breakups if needed. He had a big breakup against Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr this past season. Pritchett is also a reliable special teams playmaker thanks to his press-man ability, athleticism, mobility and explosive speed.

There are certain key aspects that limit his potential in the NFL and the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. Some of his biggest flaws that could mar his career as a potential starter are his inconsistent tackling, lack of ball production and unreliability as a zone-coverage player. While he excels at man coverage, he doesn’t track the ball or project where the quarterback will throw at times.

Where Does Pritchett Fit With the Seahawks?

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have an idea on most of their key players in the secondary. Their biggest question is at the No. 3 cornerback left by the free agency departure of Riq Woolen. Pritchett had a chance to develop himself into that role, but outside of a few sparks and his impact on special teams, he appears to be an outsider. He is more likely to be a backup to the boundary cornerback behind Witherspoon or Jobe. It doesn't help that the Seahawks drafted key defensive backs in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There is a chance he could make himself more valuable by building towards the slot corner as well, but other players are more comfortable. Pritchett still has value in depth and can grow into a capable starter and trusted rotational player, but he must be more efficient in tackling and zone coverage skills. He may have two more years on his rookie deal to prove himself, but time is running out for him to be an impact player.

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