Why Devon Witherspoon Should Be a Top 100 NFL Player

The top 100 players of the upcoming 2026 NFL Season are still to be determined. There is the top half of the laugh to be decided. There will be incredibly talented players left out of the top 100 list as voted by NFL players in the league, but this year's list is already controversial.

There is only one Seattle Seahawks player in the bottom half of the list. One shocking omission from this list, shared by the NFL on X, is cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Why is Devon Witherspoon Out of the Top 100?

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LX trophy celebration at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no clear reason why Witherspoon is out of the top 100 listing. There could be a variety of factors, including how the Seahawks are so far Northwest of the U.S. to consistently be noticed, a favoritism towards offensive players, or they think Witherspoon is a system player. The NFL has revealed the top 100 to 41 spots more players to be released daily.

Of the bottom 60 spots revealed, only two players are cornerbacks. Those corners are Philadelphia Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell (47) and Carolina Panthers' Jaycee Horn (76). The only Seahawks player who made the list is linebacker Ernest Jones IV (97).

The NFL players had to give their flowers to former Seahawks and Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner, despite him remaining a free agent while all 32 teams are participating in training camp.

Why He Should Be in the Top 100

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) runs onto the field during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks aren't a team with a great reputation for player recognition. The league and casual fans know Seattle has great players, but the team doesn't get the consistent coverage as their West Coast counterparts in the two Los Angeles teams or the San Francisco 49ers. Witherspoon has been consistently one of the best cornerbacks since entering the league in 2023.

He has been to the Pro-Bowl in each of the three seasons, named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2023, and named a second-team All-Pro this past season. He was instrumental in helping the Seahawks finish with the top-ranked scoring defense in the league last season despite missing five games. Like many Seahawks defenders, Witherspoon is one of the most dynamic players in the league.

He accounted for 72 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, and an interception in 12 regular-season games. This is with him switching from slot cornerback to boundary cornerback in the wake of Nick Emmanwori.

Witherspoon was a star in the Seahawks' Super Bowl run, including the Super Bowl LX performance where he accounted for four solo tackles, one pass breakup, one sack and three quarterback hits with one being turned into a pick-six for edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu.

Witherspoon is considered one of the better defensive players in the league and clearly an elite cornerback. Even Madden 27 has him as the No. 6 cornerback ahead of Mitchell and Horn. The overall conclusion is that there are still many aspects of the Seahawks and their players that the league and fans are unfamiliar with.

These preseasons don't determine a player's success or their Hall of Fame career. At some point, there needs to be common sense about who the top players are at each position.

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