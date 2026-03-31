Mike Macdonald Names Boom or Busts Seahawks in 2026

There will be a lot of pressure on the Seattle Seahawks as the defending champions. The spotlight will be bright as the other teams, including the NFC West rivals, will be on their tails. This is why head coach Mike Macdonald will remain a tough and goal-oriented coach for the Seahawks to potentially repeat as Super Bowl champions. He is going to have a set of expectations from all his players, including some where it's now or over for a chance to see the field consistently.

Players on the Hot Seat

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff (50) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Macdonald opened up on several key storylines for the Seahawks this offseason and the 2026 NFL Season during the annual league meeting. Among them are players he expects to step up this season, with some on both sides of the ball. Some of the players, including outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff, linebacker Connor O'Toole, tight end Elijah Arroyo, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, and all the young offensive linemen.

Macdonald went on to talk about their chance to compete for more time on the field, but also be given a chance to grow.

"They need to take their game to another level. ... They're going to have an opportunity to do so."

Which Players Have the Best Chance?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All of these players have the chance to not only play, but also start or play a role on the team. Only a few of them can become key players, but most of them have to compete with other teams.

Sheriff has been growing and finding time on the field since entering the league as an undrafted free agent from South Alabama in 2024. If he keeps developing this offseason and learning from veterans, Sheriff could find meaningful snaps on the field.

Arroyo was one of the better rookies to start the season, but his production and snaps decreased. He caught 15 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown, with all but 10 yards coming before Week 10. Arroyo could see himself get buried in the depth chart the more he remains a one-dimensional tight end.

Pritchett had several good moments this past season. He hasn't found a way to separate himself or earn reps in dime packages. To secure his spot in the secondary, he must beat out boundary/slot cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who was signed this offseason.

Finally, O’Toole has had some chances to prove himself, but hasn’t been able to stay healthy. As far as the young offensive linemen, they should have proven their worth during the season when right guard Anthony Bradford was struggling, and center Jalen Sundell was on injured reserve.

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