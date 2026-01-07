Seahawks at risk of losing both coordinators in 2026 after latest request

Success in the NFL can often be short-lived, especially when a staff is picked apart the season after a successful season.

The Seattle Seahawks may be trending in that direction. Multiple NFL teams had already requested to interview offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and defensive coordinator Aden Durde is now the subject of requests as of Tuesday evening.

The Cleveland Browns requested to interview Durde for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Durde, who is from England, began as a coaching intern with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. He rose to being a defensive quality control coach and then outside linebackers coach with the Atlanta Falcons by 2020 before returning to the Cowboys as the team's defensive line coach in 2021.

When Mike Macdonald was hired as the Seahawks' head coach in 2024, Durde was hand-picked to be Seattle's defensive coordinator. Even though Macdonald is the mastermind behind the Seahawks' league-leading defense, Durde has helped lead that group to success.

Seattle is 14-3 and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That's enough to get your entire coaching staff looked at.

The Seahawks' defense finished the regular season sixth in total yards allowed per game (285.6), third in rush yards allowed per game (91.9), first in points allowed per game (17.2) and sixth in total takeaways (25).

Cleveland recently fired Kevin Stefanski after six seasons (two winning seasons), and is now on the head coach hunt for the first time since 2020. Durde, with the knowledge of Macdonald's system that is dominating the NFL, could be a prime candidate to take over an NFL team.

There's a chance that both Durde and Kubiak remain in Seattle next season, and there's a possibility that both are head coaches elsewhere. The coaching carousel won't be over for months, as many teams will have to wait for the playoffs to end to get the candidate they want.

