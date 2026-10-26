Charles Cross Injury Update: Seahawks Left Tackle Leaves In Fourth

Right now, things are going according to plan for the Seattle Seahawks. They hold a 13-3 lead, have the ball in scoring range, and there are less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, the positive vibes of the moment were momentarily halted when Charles Cross exited with an injury. He walked off, but the severity of the injury is to be determined.



The star tackle, who was given a nine-figure contract extension last year, has been off to a strong start to 2026, if perhaps not quite perfect. Without him, Josh Jones takes the field, a position that he’s succeeded in before, and held his own last year for the Seahawks when Charles Cross missed a few weeks near the end of the season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter