The New England Patriots have enough to worry about next week when they open their season against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a road game on the West Coast against the defending champions on the night they raise the banner, a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl where the Patriots got (sort of) blown out. But they may have another hurdle to clear.

Christian Gonzalez Wants His Money

We know that Christian Gonzalez, the star cornerback of the New England Patriots, wants his extension. There were certainly negotiations toward getting that extension done, but reportedly the sides are not especially close. There’s good reason to believe that Gonzalez will be heading into the regular season without a deal inked, still on his rookie contract.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzalez spoke about the situation in an interview with Boston 25 News. Reporter Lauren Walsh asked him if he’ll play Wednesday night, and his reply was “I’m focused on today”, which isn’t 'no,' but it’s also not 'yes.'" He was also asked about the Seahawks, and he made sure to praise them for keeping and respecting their players. At minimum, he’s not happy.

Gonzalez's contract situation is complicated

The issue is complicated. On the one hand, Gonzalez has two years left on his rookie deal (thanks to the fifth-year option), so him being entitled to an extension after missing 17 games in his first three seasons is questionable. However, almost every other high-profile player from the 2023 NFL Draft has been extended, so his frustration is understandable.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, we don’t know where the disconnect is coming from, so it’s hard to really judge either side. I have heard whispers that Gonzalez is asking for either a massive leap over the current top of the market or a percentage of the salary cap. But others say he’s asking for a normal extension and the Patriots are just being tight-fisted, as is their nature. Who knows?

Potential Impact

Either way, Gonzalez’s potential absence is a huge consideration. If he decides to put together a soft holdout in the hopes of getting his extension, the Patriots will be without their best player on defense and the player that did much of the heavy lifting in keeping New England in Super Bowl LX seven months ago. And the effect that has on the team is known.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) takes questions from the media at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Gonzalez missed the first three games of the regular season. The Patriots lost two of those games, both home games, including one to the eventual 3-14 Raiders, and their one win was a competitive one against the Dolphins. Christian returned in week four, and the Patriots proceeded to go 13-1 the rest of the way. He’s a pretty big deal.

Furthermore, the New England defense has been largely ignored this offseason. The only true ‘addition’ the team made there was Kevin Byard at safety. K’Lavon Chaisson departed in free agency, and while you could argue Dre’Mont Jones is an improvement over him, their other top edge in Harold Landry III is out. Even with Gonzalez, the defense is probably worse.

The Conclusion

I believe that Gonzalez is likely to play, although he’s not going to be particularly happy about it, and might jump at the chance to use any minor injury or discomfort as an excuse to take a seat on the sideline. But the door is open for him to play a painful card next week. If he does, it becomes all the more difficult to imagine a Patriots upset.

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