Hanich Panic: Seattle Seahawks' Problem With Jason Myers Could Be Worse

The Seattle Seahawks’ preseason ended poorly, failing to win one of the three preseason games after winning a Super Bowl back in February. The goal isn’t to win the game, but to develop younger and less developed players to see which players could be reliable contributors this upcoming season.

There were some good and bad moments with this team during the preseason. The worst moments were what caused those losses and while many players were responsible for their poor play, the worst of the game was kicker Jason Myers. He was the biggest reason for the Seahawks to tie with the Chiefs. While it is still the preseason, the growing pattern is a problem for the Seahawks.

Myers Has Done More Harm Than Good This Preseason

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Cole Brevard (96) attempts to block a field goal attempt from Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) during the second half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myers had a disastrous performance on Friday night against the Chiefs. He missed an extra point following the Seahawks’ lone touchdown in the third quarter. When he had a chance to redeem himself and get the monkey off his back, Myers missed the game-winning 52-yard field goal. This would’ve given Seattle its only win of the postseason and some good momentum into Week 1 regular-season preparation work.

Myers has been the most disappointing Seahawks player during the preseason. Locked On Seahawks’ Corbin Smith says he was solid in the practices, however. Those bad performances in the preseason easily outweigh the good practices. The excuse ‘it is only preseason’ can’t allow inconsistent and poor play from a veteran who should know better.

He was the league’s leader in points scored this past season. There was a legitimate argument that Myers should’ve been Super Bowl LX MVP. He was 5-of-5 in field goals and 2-of-2 in extra points versus the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks need Myers to be as reliable a player as he was last season. He was the player they needed in the middle of the season with the offensive line unit struggling. He made three or more field goals from Week 10 to Week 15, with three of those games having four or more.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myers was named the 18th top player going into the 2026 NFL Season because he has built himself to be one of the league’s best special teams players. In just one preseason, many Seahawks fans have lost their trust in him due to his poor performances. Some fans suggest that the Seahawks replace him this upcoming season. That is a far-fetched idea considering the kickers available via free agency.

The Seahawks, however, have a financial problem if Myers continues to struggle. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $21.1 million deal, including this season, where he is set to earn $7.225 million. If the Seahawks cut him, it would be a $1.875 million cap hit, but they would save $5.350 million.

Even the idea of Myers being replaced after being praised for last season’s stellar performance is a concern. It should be a matter that the Seahawks take every resource to improve Myers, including putting more pressure on special coordinator Jay Harbaugh. Having Myers continue would be bad for the upcoming season. Giving up on him and replacing him would be devastating to the reigning Super Bowl champs.

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